Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.85.

