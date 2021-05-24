Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

INTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $462.08.