Currencies

EUR/USD Analysis: Lack of follow-through selling continues to favour bullish traders

FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSofter German Manufacturing PMI prompted some selling around EUR/USD on Friday. A goodish USD rebound from multi-month lows further contributed to the intraday slide. The risk-on mood capped gains for the safe-haven USD and helped limit the downside. The EUR/USD pair witnessed some selling during the second half of the...

www.fxstreet.com
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Nonfarm Payrolls and the virus curve set to stir sterling

GBP/USD trims losses as the US dollar pulls back, remains in the range. The GBP/USD bottomed before the release of US data at 1.4135 amid a rally of the US dollar across the board. Afterward, the greenback lost strength favoring a rebound in cable back above 1.4150. The intraday bias still points to the downside in GBP/USD but the bearish pressure eased significantly. The economic data from the US came in mostly above expectations. The US dollar at first extended gains and later pulled back, amid a decline in US yields. Read more...
Businesskitco.com

'No sense fighting' the bullish gold price trend - Kitco's gold price survey

(Kitco News) - Wall Street and Main Street are on the same page as bullish sentiment dominates the gold space, according to Kitco's weekly gold price survey. And there is reason to be optimistic — gold rose more than $220 in the last two months, capping the gains with a move above $1,900 an ounce this week. At the time of writing, August Comex gold futures were last trading at $1,898.60.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD trims losses as the US dollar pulls back, remains in the range

Cable fails again to hold above 1.4200 and corrects lower. GBP/USD keeps moving in a consolidation range between 1.4100 and 1.4200. The GBP/USD bottomed before the release of US data at 1.4135 amid a rally of the US dollar across the board. Afterward, the greenback lost strength favoring a rebound in cable back above 1.4150.
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: The tide is about to turn for the dollar

US inflation continues heating up, but the Fed will stay on hold. Economic progress at both shores of the Atlantic spurs optimism. EUR/USD is under strong selling pressure and poised to extend its slump. The EUR/USD pair surged to 1.2266 this week, its highest since January, but trimmed gains ahead...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD: No reason for a recovery of the greenback – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank point out the rally of the US dollar in Friday should not mean a change in the direction. They see the NFP next Friday as the key economic report and consider a reading under 465K could leave the dollar vulnerable to more weakness. Key Quotes:. “Today...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD looks to close choppy day flat around 1.2200

EUR/USD fluctuates in a narrow band on Thursday. US Dollar Index steadies around 90.00 after US data. Focus shifts to Friday's key data releases from the EU and the US. Following Wednesday's decline, the EUR/USD pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and remains on track to close little changed around 1.2200.
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/JPY Gains Bullish Momentum, US GDP Grows 6.4%

USD/JPY started a strong increase from the 108.60 support zone. It broke a major bearish trend line with resistance near 108.90 on the 4-hours chart. The US GDP grew 6.4% in Q1 2021 (Prelim), similar to the last reading. EUR/USD corrected lower from 1.2260, GBP/USD remained well bid above 1.4100.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY soars to highest in almost seven weeks, approaches 110.00

Yen tumbles across the board on higher yields, risk appetite. Dollar posts mixed results, DXY flat hovering around 90.00. The USD/JPY extended the move higher and climbed to 109.86, reaching the highest level since April 9. It is holding near the top, with the bullish momentum intact, looking at the 110.00 level.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.2192. Euro's decline from Tuesday's fresh 4-1/2 month peak at 1.2266 to as low as 1.2176 (Asia) yesterday suggests recent upmove has made a temporary top there and subsequent sideways swings in New York would bring initial consolidation before down, a daily close below previous good sup at 1.2261 would pressure price towards 1.2127 early next week.
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/JPY looks to refresh daily high near 85.30 amid risk-on sentiment

AUD/JPY edges higher in the Asian session. Upbeat market mood keeps the aussie higher. Yen delivers a non-performance on submissive economic outlook. AUD/JPY price remains on the higher side while extending the previous day’s gain in the initial Asian session. The cross touched the intraday high at 85.11 before making the intraday low at 85.0.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Bitcoin in a tight range ahead of US inflation data

The US dollar was little changed in the American and Asian sessions after a data dump in the United States. According to the statistics agency, the economy expanded by 6.4% in the first quarter, a lower reading than the previous 6.5%. The GDP price index rose by 4.3%, better than the previous 4.1%. Further data showed that durable goods orders declined by 1.3% while core durable goods rose by 1.0%. Meanwhile, the country’s initial jobless claims numbers fell from 444k to 406k last week. That was the best performance since the pandemic started. Pending home sales declined by 4.4%. Later today, the currency will react to the personal spending, income, and personal consumption expenditure data from the United States.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Pullbacks Should See Support

The Euro has initially broken down below the 1.22 handle during the trading session on Thursday but turned around to show signs of life again. The market continues to see a lot of volatility in this area, and I do believe that the high of the last couple of days is worth paying attention to as it is significant resistance previously, so all things been equal I think we are trying to build up the necessary momentum to break out. Even if we do clear that area though, it is likely that the 1.23 handle will continue to be a major barrier, as we have seen more than once. Remember, the Euro pulled back rather significantly from that level and that typically means there is a lot of supply.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar index steady as markets seek clues to interest rate moves

* Dollar index steady ahead of Friday inflation data * Sterling gets lift on comments on rate hike timing * Chinese yuan rally holds * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments, new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By David Henry NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as traders looked toward an upcoming inflation report closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The index, which was down 0.1% in the morning in New York, is heavily weighted toward the euro and showed little movement as U.S. bond yields ticked up on new economic data showing declining job losses. The euro was up 0.1% at $1.2203. But the British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4173 after a Bank of England policymaker said the central bank is likely to raise interest rates well into next year and that an increase could come earlier. "The market is reacting to a hawkish headline and that's why we saw sterling gallop," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. Sterling's strength helped lift the Canadian dollar against the greenback, Bregar added. The U.S. dollar fell 0.5% to 1.20613 Canadian dollars. The Bank of Canada has been quicker than other central banks to pull back support for economic growth. The currency moves show that beneath the calm of the dollar index, foreign exchange portfolio managers and strategists are anxiously anticipating different moves from central banks to pace rate hikes to control inflation as their economies recover from the pandemic. China's yuan appreciated to 6.368 per dollar in offshore markets, a three-year high, and then eased off to Wednesday's level. Investors have been raising their bets on further strength, confident that the People's Bank of China is not displaying discomfort with the rally. Market attention now turns to U.S. inflation data due on Friday. A jump in prices could be seen as prompting the Fed to scale back its easy money policies. Economists expect core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices to jump 2.9% year-on-year in April, compared with a year-on-year rise of 1.8% a month earlier. Cryptocurrency bitcoin rose about 3% to $38,397 and ether lost 1% to $2,858. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:28AM (1428 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 89.9500 90.0730 -0.12% -0.034% +90.1790 +89.8920 Euro/Dollar $1.2203 $1.2192 +0.09% -0.13% +$1.2215 +$1.2176 Dollar/Yen 109.4800 109.1350 +0.32% +5.96% +109.5400 +109.0400 Euro/Yen 133.59 133.07 +0.39% +5.26% +133.6700 +132.9300 Dollar/Swiss 0.8989 0.8979 +0.11% +1.59% +0.9008 +0.8964 Sterling/Dollar $1.4173 $1.4121 +0.38% +3.75% +$1.4185 +$1.4092 Dollar/Canadian 1.2061 1.2127 -0.53% -5.28% +1.2142 +1.2060 Aussie/Dollar $0.7747 $0.7742 +0.08% +0.73% +$0.7755 +$0.7723 Euro/Swiss 1.0966 1.0949 +0.16% +1.47% +1.0977 +1.0936 Euro/Sterling 0.8607 0.8633 -0.30% -3.67% +0.8646 +0.8599 NZ $0.7302 $0.7283 +0.26% +1.69% +$0.7310 +$0.7266 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3495 8.3620 -0.05% -2.67% +8.3880 +8.3570 Euro/Norway 10.1898 10.1890 +0.01% -2.66% +10.2208 +10.1778 Dollar/Sweden 8.2968 8.3131 -0.10% +1.23% +8.3293 +8.2926 Euro/Sweden 10.1259 10.1360 -0.10% +0.49% +10.1457 +10.1130 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tommy Wilkes in London Editing by Peter Graff)
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Remains below SMAs

The EUR/USD currency pair remained below the 55-, 100–and 200– hour SMAs on Thursday. The exchange rate found support at the 1.2180 level during Thursday's trading session. All things being equal, the US Dollar is likely to continue to gain strength against the Eurozone currency. The possible target for bullish...
Currencieseconomies.com

US Dollar to Euro USD/EUR

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of US Dollar to Euro (Symbol USD/EUR) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CHF extends rebound to fresh weekly highs above 0.9020 ahead of US data

USD/CHF gained traction in the European session on Friday. US Dollar Index rose to its highest level in 11 days. Focus shifts to PCE inflation report from the US. The USD/CHF pair traded in a very tight range during the Asian trading hours but turned north ahead of the American session, reaching its highest level in eight days at 0.9028. As of writing, the pair was up 0.65% on the day at 0.9026.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2174; (P) 1.2194; (R1) 1.2214;. Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral as consolidation from 1.2265 is still extending. With 1.2160 support intact, further rise is expected. On the upside, above, 1.2265 will resume the rise from 1.1703 to retest 1.2347 high. Firm break there will resume larger up trend from 1.6039 for 1.2555 cluster resistance next. On the downside, however, break of 1.2160 support will delay the bullish case. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside to extend the consolidation pattern from 1.2348 with another falling leg.