A key inflation indicator for the US Federal Reserve released earlier today is going to have FOMC members heads spinning at their next meeting in June. The Core PCE Price Index is said to be one of the Fed’s favorite inflation indicators. The April reading YoY was 3.1% vs 2.9% expected. This is the highest reading since the mid-1990s! The Fed has always thought food and energy to be too volatile to be considered when looking at inflation, therefore, they prefer to look at the Core reading. However, we should still note that the headline PCE Price Index was 3.6% vs 3% expected. This data is in-line with other recent April data, which suggests that inflation is growing more rapidly then expected. This has prompted Fed officials recently to comment that they are “talking about talking about tapering bond purchases”.