The Delma Blue Shark III Azores, The 4000m Watch to Save Endangered Sharks
Delma has a well-earned reputation for producing some of the most robust divers for the price. The Swiss brand has been producing dive watches since 1969 and its latest Blue Shark III series has a depth rating of 4,000 metres – yes, that’s almost 2 ½ miles. We went hands-on with the first Blue Shark III after it debuted at Baselworld 2019, celebrating 50 years of Delma dive watches. The latest two models, Blue Shark III Azores, support the Megalodon Project in partnership with Magnus Lundborg, ocean conservationist, photographer and brand ambassador.monochrome-watches.com