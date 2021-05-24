The Delma Blue Shark III Azores, The 4000m Watch to Save Endangered Sharks

Divers and field watches are two of the most foundational styles in the sports watch industry. Despite being built for drastically different environments, the same challenges of durability, legibility, functionality, and protection from the elements face both dive and field watch designs. Because of this, crossover designs can and do offer a best-of-both-worlds approach, giving wearers a reliable companion for any challenge on land or sea. Delma is the latest brand to offer a diver/field watch hybrid, adding an outdoorsy flair to its ‘70s-inspired Cayman dive watch collection. The new Delma Cayman Field pairs a handsome blend of midcentury tool watch cues together with impressive capability and a wide array of options for a truly go-anywhere, do-anything design.