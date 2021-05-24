newsbreak-logo
USD/JPY flirts with session lows, around 108.70 region

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Sliding US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and exerted some pressure on USD/JPY. The prevalent risk-on environment might undermine the safe-haven JPY and limit any further losses. The USD/JPY pair remained depressed heading into the European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end...

BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY consolidates below 110.00 mark, US inflation data awaited

USD/JPY was seen consolidating its recent gains to the highest level since April 9. The overnight surge in the US bond yields extended some support to the greenback. The upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive. Bulls turn cautious and eye the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge for...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY to see further gains on a break above 110.10

USD/JPY trades near a daily high of 109.95, maintaining its positive stance, despite receding demand for the American dollar. According to FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik, the pair has room for a bullish breakout. Markets are in a risk-on mood amid renewed hopes for an economic comeback. “Financial markets’ mood...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CHF extends rebound to fresh weekly highs above 0.9020 ahead of US data

USD/CHF gained traction in the European session on Friday. US Dollar Index rose to its highest level in 11 days. Focus shifts to PCE inflation report from the US. The USD/CHF pair traded in a very tight range during the Asian trading hours but turned north ahead of the American session, reaching its highest level in eight days at 0.9028. As of writing, the pair was up 0.65% on the day at 0.9026.
BusinessBusiness Insider

European Shares Advance Ahead Of US Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - European shares were at record highs on Friday after reports said U.S. President Joe Biden will seek $6trillion in federal spending plans for 2022. Biden is expected to unveil his first full budget later in the day. Investors also wait for an update on the personal-consumption expenditures price...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Breaks Above Critical Resistance

The US dollar rallies on solid growth and jobless claims data. The pair has found bids in the daily demand zone between 108.30 and 108.60. Repeated tests of the support without breach have suggested strong interest in keeping the price afloat. The latest impetus above 109.70, the upper band of...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Bitcoin in a tight range ahead of US inflation data

The US dollar was little changed in the American and Asian sessions after a data dump in the United States. According to the statistics agency, the economy expanded by 6.4% in the first quarter, a lower reading than the previous 6.5%. The GDP price index rose by 4.3%, better than the previous 4.1%. Further data showed that durable goods orders declined by 1.3% while core durable goods rose by 1.0%. Meanwhile, the country’s initial jobless claims numbers fell from 444k to 406k last week. That was the best performance since the pandemic started. Pending home sales declined by 4.4%. Later today, the currency will react to the personal spending, income, and personal consumption expenditure data from the United States.
WorldFXStreet.com

NZD/USD retreats further multi-month highs, slide below mid-0.7200s

NZD/USD witnessed some heavy selling on Friday and snapped four days of the winning streak. Surging US bond yields helped revive the USD demand and prompted long-unwinding trade. The risk-on mood might help limit losses ahead of Friday’s release of the key US inflation data. The NZD/USD pair continued losing...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls as investors weigh U.S. inflation surge

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2063 to 1.2119 * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.6% * Canadian bond yields rise across the curve TORONTO, May 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar lost ground against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Friday as data showed U.S. consumer inflation heating up in April, with the loonie on track to snap its longest streak of weekly gains since 2016. The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2114 to the greenback, or 82.55 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2063 to 1.2119. It was also down 0.4% for the week, after having climbed for eight straight weeks. U.S. consumer prices accelerated in the year to April, with a measure of underlying inflation blowing past the Federal Reserve's 2% target. It comes as some Fed officials acknowledge that the time to talk about policy changes might be approaching. The U.S. dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies, helped by month-end flows. The United States has a public holiday on Monday. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as strong U.S. economic data and expectations of a rebound in global demand outweighed concerns about more supply from Iran once sanctions are lifted. U.S. crude prices were up 0.6% at $67.26 a barrel. Canadian GDP data for the first quarter is due on Tuesday, with economists expecting an annualized increase of 7%. The data could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy outlook. The central bank is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic and inflation pressures build, analysts said. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve. The 10-year rose 1.2 basis points to 1.502%, having rebounded from its lowest level since mid-April on Wednesday at 1.444%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Bullish Momentum To Continue

Upside risks pressured the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen on Thursday. The currency pair tested the 61.80% Fibonacci retracement level at 109.83 during yesterday’s trading session. The exchange rate is likely to continue the bullish momentum during the following trading session. The possible target for the USD/JPY pair could...
StocksInternational Business Times

Global Markets Creep Ahead On Recovery Optimism

Wall Street stocks shrugged off data showing increased US inflation, finishing modestly higher Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, while European equities gained despite disappointing French economic data. A key US inflation index climbed 3.6 percent in April compared to the same month in 2020, according to government data, the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD: No reason for a recovery of the greenback – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank point out the rally of the US dollar in Friday should not mean a change in the direction. They see the NFP next Friday as the key economic report and consider a reading under 465K could leave the dollar vulnerable to more weakness. Key Quotes:. “Today...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD consolidates below 1.2100 ahead of US PCE data, budget proposal

USD/CAD gains momentum in the early European sessions. Firm US Treasury yields lift demand for the US dollar. Rising commodity prices support loonie. The buying opportunities in the US dollar pushed USD/CAD higher on Friday. The pair opened lower, albeit recovered swiftly to the session’s high at 1.2089 while comprising a 30-pip movement.
Businessbabypips.com

Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: GBP/USD

Will the U.S. core PCE price index spur big moves among dollar pairs?. I’m keeping close tabs on this range on Cable in case we see any surprises. And now for the headlines that rocked the markets in the last trading sessions:. Fresh Market Headlines & Economic Data:. Upcoming Potential...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD bounces off lows near 1.2170

EUR/USD meets support near 1.2170 on Thursday. The risk-on mood puts the dollar under downside pressure. ECB-speak, US flash Q1 GDP next of relevance in the calendar. The single currency regains the smile and lifts EUR/USD back to the area above 1.2200 the figure on Thursday. EUR/USD capped by 1.2265/70.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY soars to highest in almost seven weeks, approaches 110.00

Yen tumbles across the board on higher yields, risk appetite. Dollar posts mixed results, DXY flat hovering around 90.00. The USD/JPY extended the move higher and climbed to 109.86, reaching the highest level since April 9. It is holding near the top, with the bullish momentum intact, looking at the 110.00 level.