Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.90.