Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target Cut to $16.00

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum...

www.modernreaders.com
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.07.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $40.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.73.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.64.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Brokers Issue Forecasts for Savara Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Savara in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois anticipates that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Savara’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Raises ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $747.50

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.90.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Credit Suisse Group Boosts The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $29.00

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,543 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $48 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.47 million. AGFY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Cuts Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target to $58.00

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

M&T Bank Corp Has $514,000 Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UNCFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $80.27, but opened at $84.12. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. XPEL shares last traded at $86.37, with a volume of 1,485 shares trading hands.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Trane Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,951 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,015% compared to the average daily volume of 175 call options. Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Lowers The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $61.00

SO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus increased their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.23.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $540.00

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.08.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) PT at $7.80

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.80.