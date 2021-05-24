newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Forex Today: Gold shines on China’s blow to commodities, cryptocurrencies, Fedspeak eyed

By Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe risk sentiment remains tepid starting out a fresh week on Monday, as investors turn cautious amid surging covid cases in Asia, inflation concerns, weekend’s crypto crash and China’s pledge to curb industrial metals’ prices. However, fading Fed’s tapering expectations offer some support. Asian equities traded mixed while the US...

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedspeak#Us Dollar#Commodities Trading#Forex Trading#Stock Futures#Futures Trading#Traders#Treasury#Gbp Usd#Indian#Aud Usd#Retail Sales#Boe#Wti#Asian Equities#European Markets#Light Trading Conditions#Investors#Eur Usd#Industrial Metals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index climbs to fresh tops near 90.40 post-data

DXY records fresh tops in the 90.40 region. Core PCE rose 3.1% YoY in April, above estimates. Final May U-Mich Index comes up next in the docket. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, extends the rebound to the 90.40 area in the wake of key inflation data on Friday.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Equities, dollar gain on rising U.S. inflation

Global equity markets rose while the U.S. dollar rebounded against major currencies on Friday as new data strengthened concerns about surging inflation and more heated economic activity from pent-up demand. A U.S. Commerce Department report showed that consumer prices accelerated 3.1% in the year to April, blowing past the Federal...
Businesskitco.com

'No sense fighting' the bullish gold price trend - Kitco's gold price survey

(Kitco News) - Wall Street and Main Street are on the same page as bullish sentiment dominates the gold space, according to Kitco's weekly gold price survey. And there is reason to be optimistic — gold rose more than $220 in the last two months, capping the gains with a move above $1,900 an ounce this week. At the time of writing, August Comex gold futures were last trading at $1,898.60.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD: No reason for a recovery of the greenback – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank point out the rally of the US dollar in Friday should not mean a change in the direction. They see the NFP next Friday as the key economic report and consider a reading under 465K could leave the dollar vulnerable to more weakness. Key Quotes:. “Today...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Nonfarm Payrolls and the virus curve set to stir sterling

GBP/USD trims losses as the US dollar pulls back, remains in the range. The GBP/USD bottomed before the release of US data at 1.4135 amid a rally of the US dollar across the board. Afterward, the greenback lost strength favoring a rebound in cable back above 1.4150. The intraday bias still points to the downside in GBP/USD but the bearish pressure eased significantly. The economic data from the US came in mostly above expectations. The US dollar at first extended gains and later pulled back, amid a decline in US yields. Read more...
StocksInternational Business Times

Global Markets Creep Ahead On Recovery Optimism

Wall Street stocks shrugged off data showing increased US inflation, finishing modestly higher Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, while European equities gained despite disappointing French economic data. A key US inflation index climbed 3.6 percent in April compared to the same month in 2020, according to government data, the...
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Crude Futures Climb 3% in May on US, Eurozone Demand Gains

WASHINGTON, D.C. (DTN) -- With traders positioning ahead of the long Memorial Day holiday weekend, oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange erased an early advance to settle the final session of May lower while July Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange eked out a modest gain at expiration. Both crude benchmarks notched better than 3% monthly gains amid a broad pickup in economic activity across developed markets and prospects of even deeper public spending in the United States that is seen boosting energy demand in the world's largest economy.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar index headed toward biggest weekly gain since April

* Dollar index continues rise from 4-1/2 month lows * Dollar reaches seven-week high of 110 yen * Euro and sterling fall vs dollar * Yuan steady near 6.37 to dollar * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (New throughout, updates prices and market activity; new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By David Henry and Elizabeth Howcroft NEW YORK/LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - The dollar continued to rebound on Friday as traders tidied positions for month-end and new data largely confirmed expectations about inflation and the strength of the U.S. economic recovery. The dollar index of major currencies rose 0.3% to 90.236 and a gain of nearly 1% from four-and-a-half month lows plumbed on Tuesday. The index is on track for its biggest weekly advance since the end of April. The turnabout came after the dollar index had lost about 3% since March as other major economies began to catch up with vaccination rates in the United States. At the same time, central banks in some other countries appeared likely to move more quickly than the U.S. Federal Reserve in backing away from easy money policies. The euro was down 0.3% at $1.216, compared with a four-month high of $1.2266 earlier in the week. The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.416, having struggled around $1.42 earlier this week.. On Monday the United States and Britain have public holidays. The U.S. economic data had been seen as the big scheduled news of the week, but did not move bond and stock markets dramatically in the morning when it was released. It showed that consumer prices increased in April far beyond the Federal Reserve's 2% annual rate target. The dollar continued to gain on the Japanese yen, hitting a seven-week high and rising 0.2% on the day to 110.02. Reasons for the yen weakness, analysts said, include Japan's rise in unemployment, falling consumer prices and government moves to extend emergency restrictions in Tokyo and other areas because of the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s onshore yuan hit a new three-year high and traded around 6.37 versus the dollar. Kenneth Broux, FX strategist at Societe Generale, said the fact that the yuan has been stronger than 6.40 for three days could be a turning point in Chinese policy that would be positive for the global economy. "Nobody thought that the central bank would allow the yuan to strengthen beyond 6.40, and they have," Broux said. The New Zealand dollar, which this week had jumped on the prospect of an interest rate hike by September 2022, fell as much as 1% against the greenback early in the day.. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was down about 5% at $36,682 in the morning in New York, while ether was down 7% at around $2,561. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:45AM (1345 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 90.2330 90.0120 +0.26% 0.280% +90.4470 +89.9870 Euro/Dollar $1.2160 $1.2195 -0.28% -0.47% +$1.2200 +$1.2133 Dollar/Yen 110.0200 109.8300 +0.20% +6.51% +110.1950 +109.7950 Euro/Yen 133.78 133.93 -0.11% +5.40% +133.9900 +133.6100 Dollar/Swiss 0.9008 0.8967 +0.47% +1.83% +0.9030 +0.8964 Sterling/Dollar $1.4162 $1.4203 -0.27% +3.67% +$1.4207 +$1.4137 Dollar/Canadian 1.2090 1.2067 +0.19% -5.06% +1.2120 +1.2067 Aussie/Dollar $0.7702 $0.7745 -0.54% +0.14% +$0.7747 +$0.7678 Euro/Swiss 1.0952 1.0934 +0.16% +1.34% +1.0964 +1.0933 Euro/Sterling 0.8584 0.8584 +0.00% -3.95% +0.8595 +0.8576 NZ $0.7240 $0.7294 -0.80% +0.77% +$0.7295 +$0.7214 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3465 8.3450 +0.01% -2.81% +8.3860 +8.3355 Euro/Norway 10.1498 10.1699 -0.20% -3.03% +10.2046 +10.1520 Dollar/Sweden 8.3165 8.2727 +0.24% +1.47% +8.3433 +8.2718 Euro/Sweden 10.1135 10.0895 +0.24% +0.37% +10.1284 +10.0884 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Elizabeth Howcroft in London Editing by Mark Heinrich)
Currenciescryptopolitan.com

DubaiCoin: Dubai’s first cryptocurrency’s massive growth of 1000% leaves everyone shocked

DubaiCoin was revolving around $0.17. The coin gained more than 1000 percent in value. It now trades at $1.17 and might keep on rising. Dubai is known as the City of Gold but it was known for much more when on 27th May, DubaiCoin, to everyone’s shock, rose by 1000 percent. The coin is the first designed on a public blockchain by a UAE-based organization called ‘Arabianchain Technology.’ Currently, the DubaiCoin is trading only on selected crypto exchanges and is not listed on major exchanges like Coinbase or Binance.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD stays directionless around 0.7750 after US data

AUD/USD continues to fluctuate in a narrow band on Thursday. US BEA left the Q1 GDP growth estimate unchanged at 6.4%. US Dollar Index stays flat on the day near 90.00. The AUD/USD pair continues to have a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction on Thursday. As of writing, the pair was posting small daily gains at 0.7743.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar index steady as markets seek clues to interest rate moves

* Dollar index steady ahead of Friday inflation data * Sterling gets lift on comments on rate hike timing * Chinese yuan rally holds * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments, new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By David Henry NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as traders looked toward an upcoming inflation report closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The index, which was down 0.1% in the morning in New York, is heavily weighted toward the euro and showed little movement as U.S. bond yields ticked up on new economic data showing declining job losses. The euro was up 0.1% at $1.2203. But the British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4173 after a Bank of England policymaker said the central bank is likely to raise interest rates well into next year and that an increase could come earlier. "The market is reacting to a hawkish headline and that's why we saw sterling gallop," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. Sterling's strength helped lift the Canadian dollar against the greenback, Bregar added. The U.S. dollar fell 0.5% to 1.20613 Canadian dollars. The Bank of Canada has been quicker than other central banks to pull back support for economic growth. The currency moves show that beneath the calm of the dollar index, foreign exchange portfolio managers and strategists are anxiously anticipating different moves from central banks to pace rate hikes to control inflation as their economies recover from the pandemic. China's yuan appreciated to 6.368 per dollar in offshore markets, a three-year high, and then eased off to Wednesday's level. Investors have been raising their bets on further strength, confident that the People's Bank of China is not displaying discomfort with the rally. Market attention now turns to U.S. inflation data due on Friday. A jump in prices could be seen as prompting the Fed to scale back its easy money policies. Economists expect core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices to jump 2.9% year-on-year in April, compared with a year-on-year rise of 1.8% a month earlier. Cryptocurrency bitcoin rose about 3% to $38,397 and ether lost 1% to $2,858. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:28AM (1428 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 89.9500 90.0730 -0.12% -0.034% +90.1790 +89.8920 Euro/Dollar $1.2203 $1.2192 +0.09% -0.13% +$1.2215 +$1.2176 Dollar/Yen 109.4800 109.1350 +0.32% +5.96% +109.5400 +109.0400 Euro/Yen 133.59 133.07 +0.39% +5.26% +133.6700 +132.9300 Dollar/Swiss 0.8989 0.8979 +0.11% +1.59% +0.9008 +0.8964 Sterling/Dollar $1.4173 $1.4121 +0.38% +3.75% +$1.4185 +$1.4092 Dollar/Canadian 1.2061 1.2127 -0.53% -5.28% +1.2142 +1.2060 Aussie/Dollar $0.7747 $0.7742 +0.08% +0.73% +$0.7755 +$0.7723 Euro/Swiss 1.0966 1.0949 +0.16% +1.47% +1.0977 +1.0936 Euro/Sterling 0.8607 0.8633 -0.30% -3.67% +0.8646 +0.8599 NZ $0.7302 $0.7283 +0.26% +1.69% +$0.7310 +$0.7266 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3495 8.3620 -0.05% -2.67% +8.3880 +8.3570 Euro/Norway 10.1898 10.1890 +0.01% -2.66% +10.2208 +10.1778 Dollar/Sweden 8.2968 8.3131 -0.10% +1.23% +8.3293 +8.2926 Euro/Sweden 10.1259 10.1360 -0.10% +0.49% +10.1457 +10.1130 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tommy Wilkes in London Editing by Peter Graff)
StocksFXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Tracks S&P 500 Futures to north outside New Zealand

Asian equities print mild gains amid hopes of further stimulus, receding reflation fears. RBNZ’s Orr keeps hammering NZX 50, covid woes in Asia-Pacific gains a little attention. US PCE data, budget eyed for fresh impulse. Asian shares remain mildly bid despite cautious sentiment ahead of the key US data/events test...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks in check, dollar firm ahead of U.S. data

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - World stocks were pinned down on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. data expected to offer clues on inflation, with further pressures widely seen as sparking a scaling back of central banks’ giant stimulus packages. The Euro STOXX 600 was flat, regaining slim losses, with French...
BusinessFXStreet.com

MCX gold may witness correction

The MCX gold prices seem to have corrected after hitting a nearly four-month high of 49220 as investors await the key economic readings out of the United States. The gold prices has found resistance in parallel to the rising greenback, and the plunge will continue if the US economic data exhibit a steady economic recovery, insisting the central bank hint at tapering the stimulus.
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Prices Mixed As Dollar Firms

Gold prices traded mixed on Thursday, as the dollar rose against major currencies for the first time this week and U.S. yields held steady ahead of key U.S. labor market and inflation readings. Spot gold was marginally higher at $1,897.13 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

EURUSD is still forming a new consolidation range above 1.2184. Possibly, today the pair may break this range to the downside and resume falling to reach 1.2132. Later, the market may start another correction to return to 1.2184 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.2108. GBP/USD, “Great...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/JPY looks to refresh daily high near 85.30 amid risk-on sentiment

AUD/JPY edges higher in the Asian session. Upbeat market mood keeps the aussie higher. Yen delivers a non-performance on submissive economic outlook. AUD/JPY price remains on the higher side while extending the previous day’s gain in the initial Asian session. The cross touched the intraday high at 85.11 before making the intraday low at 85.0.