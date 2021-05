UK cinema chain Cineworld has reported a better-than-expected reopening after being closed during lockdown.The company credited the new animated Peter Rabbit sequel with helping draw cinemagoers back into theatres.Indoor hospitality venues and cinemas were allowed to reopen across the country last week, in accordance with social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines.Cinemas had been closed for much of the year as a result of the ongoing pandemic.Though it did not release any official sales numbers, Cineworld announced in a statement that it had “enjoyed a strong opening weekend in the UK, led by the success of Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”.“This...