The cinema chain Cineworld has reported losses of 3.01 billion US dollars (£2.2 billion) in 2020 after it had to close cinemas due to the pandemic. In 2020, Cineworld’s profits plummeted by 80 per cent compared to 2019. Admissions fell from 275 million to 54.4 million as the chain fell into a loss compared to a pre-tax profit of 212.3 million US dollars (£155.2 million) in 2019.The group hopes the vaccine will allow the chain a recovery and said in a statement they are hoping for a “strong pent-up demand” when their cinemas reopen.This is due to happen from 2...