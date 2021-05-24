newsbreak-logo
One more thrill: Phil Mickelson wins at 50 in raucous PGA

By BEN NUCKOLS AP Sports Writer
Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Standing on the 18th tee with a two-shot lead in a championship he refused to imagine himself winning, Phil Mickelson took one last violent swing with a driver — the club that betrayed him 15 years earlier in the U.S. Open. Copyright 2021 The Associated...

