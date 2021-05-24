newsbreak-logo
Dave Bautista is 'really bothered' he hasn't met his Army of the Dead co-star Tig Notaro

femalefirst.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Bautista is desperate to meet his 'Army of the Dead' co-star Tig Notaro who was digitally imported into the zombie movie. Dave Bautista is "really bothered" that he hasn't met his 'Army of the Dead' co-star Tig Notaro. The 50-year-old comedy star digitally replaced Chris D’Elia - who was...

Moviesculturedvultures.com

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Isn’t Even A Decent Popcorn Flick

Heavy spoilers for Army of the Dead to follow. Ah, the popcorn flick: pure mindless entertainment. Be it John Wick gunning his way through a bunch of goons, or Jason Statham transporting stuff, the popcorn movie offers a no holds barred fun-time. This is what I expected from Zack Snyder’s recent offering Army of the Dead – great action scenes, gruesome deaths, and lots of zombie heads a-popping. Instead, what we got is a film that couldn’t decide on its tone – a campy start that veers into serious social commentary, without a clear sense of the point it’s trying to make, meaning the viewer is unable to suspend any sense of disbelief, because you find yourself questioning every moment, when you should be embracing whatever nonsense the film attempts to feed you. Let me explain.
UPI News

Tig Notaro working on animated stand-up special for HBO

May 3 (UPI) -- HBO announced Monday that comedian Tig Notaro has a new special coming this summer to the premium cable network. However, in this special, Notaro will be animated. Notaro said in a statement she has animators bring portions of her standup routines to life. Those inspired her...
Moviesimdb.com

Zack Snyder Had to Digitally Recreate All of Tig Notaro for Some ‘Army of the Dead’ Scenes

A new report from Vulture breaks down the process of digitally inserting comedian Tig Notaro into Zack Snyder’s Netflix zombie heist movie “Army of the Dead.” The filmmaker cast Notaro to replace Chris D’Elia after production had been wrapped for months, meaning D’Elia had to be digitally removed from the movie and Notaro had to be swapped in. What this actor swap cost the production has not been disclosed, but Snyder did tell Vulture it was cheaper than the budget needed to create the film’s zombie tiger.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Snyder’s “Army” Features A CG Tig Notaro

One of the most anticipated elements of Zack Snyder’s upcoming zombie heist movie “Army of the Dead” is seeing comedian Tig Notaro playing a badass supporting character in the mix. Notaro famously wasn’t involved until months after the film wrapped production and Snyder decided to remove comedian Chris D’Elia from...
Moviesepicstream.com

Guardians of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista Claims Playing Drax Has Become More Unbearable

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I may be in the minority here but I've always liked Dave Bautista's Guardians of the Galaxy character Drax the Destroyer. I say that because a lot of fans can't seem to take the character seriously and to them, he's nothing more than someone who is just there to deliver some hilarious one-liners which is a shame considering how awesome and menacing he was once presented.
SVG

Dave Bautista Reveals How Desperately He Wants A Gears Of War Movie

Dave Bautista has become a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor — who recently threw Marvel Studios under the bus for "dropping the ball" when it came to the backstory of his character, Drax — is attached to some huge projects. These include Zack Snyder's upcoming zombie heist flick, "Army of the Dead," as well as "Knives Out 2," director Rian Johnson's forthcoming sequel to his popular whodunit film, both of which will premiere on Netflix.
Moviesrexweyler.com

Dave Bautista Says Being Cast In Knives Out 2 Is Terrifying

Bautista, who will star in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2, says it’s terrifying taking on the role because of the pressure to meet certain expectations. Dave Bautista says it’s “terrifying” to be cast in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2. Fans of the original Knives Out remember the film for its strong characters, smart writing, and the stylistic direction Johnson took to tell the story. Bautista joins Daniel Craig, who portrayed Detective Benoit Blanc, for the film’s sequel, which is set to start filming in Greece this June. Ever since it was announced that Netflix secured a deal for two Knives Out sequels, Knives Out 2 has made some major casting updates within the last few weeks. Bautista and Craig are set to be joined by Edward Norton and Janelle Monae. The rest of the cast, as well as specific character details, have yet to be revealed.
Atlantic City, NJDaily Journal

How Zack Snyder unleashed 'Army of the Dead' zombies and Dave Bautista on Atlantic City

Zack Snyder brought some life back to Atlantic City — with a bit of help from the undead. "Army of the Dead," Snyder's new, zombie-filled horror and action epic, is set in a post-apocalyptic version of Las Vegas, with Sin City overrun by hordes of flesh-eating ghouls. The film is now playing in select theaters and debuts on Netflix on Friday, May 21, with plenty of the mayhem, terror and carnage happening on screen having been shot thousands of miles away from Vegas in the southern Jersey Shore's own gambling and entertainment resort town.
Violent Crimeswegotthiscovered.com

Dave Bautista Says Shooting Spectre Was A Nightmare

When the 24th entry in the James Bond franchise was released in 2015, Spectre was arguably one of the most hotly-anticipated installments in the long and illustrious history of the series. After all, Sam Mendes was returning to the fold for a second consecutive globetrotting blockbuster after Skyfall, which hauled in over $1.1 billion at the box office and almost instantly found itself labeled as one of 007’s very best big screen outings.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Dave Bautista Brushed Off Fast and Furious Talks to Try to Star in a Gears of War Film

If there’s a more perfect real-life embodiment of a soldier from Gears of War than Dave Bautista, then we haven’t seen them. It helps that the actor is insanely gung-ho about playing Marcus Fenix in a film version of the game, but Universal, which has control of the rights, has yet to get an actual film rolling despite having one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood wanting to star in it. In fact, Bautista is so dedicated to starring in a Gears of War movie, despite the fact that he’s already in the game, that he brushed off talks to be in one of Hollywood’s biggest franchises, Fast and Furious.
WWECollider

Watch: Dave Bautista Takes Us From the Wrestling Ring to 'Dune' to 'Army of the Dead' in 30-Minute Interview

To say Dave Bautista is one of the biggest names in Hollywood sounds like I'm making a size joke, so to be completely, earnestly clear: Dave Bautista is one of the most interesting actors working today. After powerbombing people into oblivion for eight years in the WWE, Bautista made the jump to acting in 2012, quickly landing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy. Buoyed by the biggest franchise in the world, Bautista often aims for something a little left of your average wrestler-turned-actor path. He stole Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Blade Runner 2049 with one achingly quiet scene. He turned down a part in James Gunn's DC Comics film The Suicide Squad to take on a leading role with an emotional center in Zack Snyder's zombie-heist Army of the Dead. Down the road, he's got a reunion with Villeneuve in Dune and a part in Rian Johnson's Knives Out 2 lined up. The point being: Dave Bautista has done a lot with the last nine years and he's not going away any time soon.
MoviesInside the Magic

Dave Bautista FINALLY Speaks Out on ‘Guardians’ In ‘Thor 4’

Actor Dave Bautista, perhaps best known as Drax in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers movies, recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about all things movies — including whether or not all of the Benatar’s crew will actually show up in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). But, before he...
MoviesComicBook

Don't Expect Dave Bautista to Appear in a DC Comics Movie Anytime Soon

Dave Bautista explained why you probably won’t be seeing him in any DC Comics movies anytime soon. The Hollywood Reporter sat down with the Army of the Dead star to talk about a number of topics. A lot of people were shocked to hear he wouldn’t be teaming with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn on his DC extravaganza. But, to hear Bautista tell it, there are just some roles he’d like to play because the character speaks to him. One of them would be Bane, and Warner Bros. had no plans for the villain in the upcoming slate. However, there were some other roles discussed before both sides settled on leaving things alone for the moment. (We’ll give all the Bane fans who wanted to see what the performer could do with that material a moment.) Check out what the former WWE Superstar had to say down below.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Dave Bautista is "Very Nervous" About Knives Out 2

The cast of Knives Out 2 continues to gain big name after big name. Just yesterday, we learned that Kathryn Hahn is joining the cast, which is fantastic to hear. However, the first name we heard out the gate was Dave Bautista. Bautista is probably the most well-known for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he has also appeared in My Spy last year, one of the many movies that ended up going straight to VOD during the pandemic, and it did extremely well. He also had a small role in Blade Runner 2049, Army of the Dead, which is out in theaters and on Netflix this month and is set to appear in Dune later this year. He also waged a one-man war against the former President of the United States. So it's not like Bautista is inexperienced when it comes to big projects, but when he spoke to /Film about the Knives Out 2 casting, he revealed that he's quite nervous about it.
MoviesComicBook

Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo with Dave Bautista in Honor of Theatrical Release

Army of the Dead is officially playing in select theatres and will be hitting Netflix next week. The movie was helmed by Zack Snyder, who is having a huge year after the release of the Snyder Cut. Snyder, who not only directed and co-wrote Army of the Dead but served as the DP as well, has been sharing a lot of fun content about the zombie flick in honor of its release. In his latest tweet, Snyder shared a behind-the-scenes photo featuring him with the movie's star, Dave Bautista.
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Bautista on ‘Army of the Dead’ and Getting the ‘Knives Out 2’ Call from Rian Johnson

Dave Bautista has been playing his cards right, and his increasingly impressive body of work proves it. Returning to the screen in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, Bautista stars as Scott Ward, a former zombie war hero who accepts an impossible job in order to earn $15 million (of a $200-million score) and potentially reconcile with his daughter, Kate (Ella Purnell). Bautista and Snyder first got to know each other during discussions for another project that never moved forward, but once he arrived at the Army of the Dead set, his respect for Snyder increased exponentially.