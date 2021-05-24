A garage sale for a cause

It's that time of year! Time to get rid of your old, and make someone else's old, your new! Garage Sale season is upon us, and if you live in the Princeton area and want to be a part of the city wide garage sale that will be taking place Thursday, June 10th, Friday, June 11th, and Saturday, June 12th, you will need to fill out a registration form and have it turned in by June 6th. You can fill out your form by clicking HERE now.