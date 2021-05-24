newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Agnes Akom: Man charged with murder over missing woman

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been charged with the murder of a 20-year-old woman who went missing from north-west London a fortnight ago. Agnes Akom, who was also known as Dora, was last seen when she left her home in Cricklewood Broadway on 9 May. Her body has not been found but...

www.bbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#West London#Uk#London Police#Blonde Hair#White Hair#The Metropolitan Police#Man#Home#Mr Paizan#5ft 5in#Fur#North West London#Pink#Inquiry#Cricklewood Broadway#Light Pink Trainers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Country
U.K.
Country
Hungary
Related
Violent CrimesBBC

Sasha Johnson: Teenager charged over Peckham shooting

An 18-year-old man has been charged with conspiracy to murder over the shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson. The 27-year-old was shot in the head at a house party in Peckham on 23 May and is in a critical condition in hospital. Cameron Deriggs, 18, from Lewisham, will...
Waterville, MEmainepublic.org

Suspect Charged In Unsolved 1987 Murder Of Waterville Woman

Police say they have finally charged a suspect in the murder of Janet Brochu, a Waterville woman whose body was found in the Sebasticook River more than 30 years ago. The alleged killer is 61-year-old Gerald Goodale, formerly of Waterville, who is already serving a sentence at the Maine State Prison for the 1988 murder of Geraldine Finn.
Violent CrimesBBC

Huyton stabbing: Boy, 15, charged with manslaughter

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the manslaughter of a man who was stabbed to death. Connor Dockerty, 23, died in hospital after he was found with stab wounds to his chest in Kingsway, Huyton, Merseyside, on 19 April, police said. The teenager has been remanded in custody and...
Minoritieswtaq.com

London man charged in shooting of Black Lives Matter activist

(Reuters) – An 18-year-old London man was charged with conspiracy to murder in connection with the shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson, who remained hospitalised in critical condition, British police said on Friday. Cameron Deriggs will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, London’s Metropolitan Police said in...
Violent CrimesBBC

Murder arrest after man found dead at Walsall house

A 24-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was discovered at a house. West Midlands Police said the 51-year-old victim was found at the property in Walsall at about 10:15 BST on Monday. Officers gained entry to the house on Broad Lane, Bloxwich, following concern...
York, PAtribuneledgernews.com

Man is charged with murder, vehicular homicide in Newberry Township crash that killed woman

May 22—A former York City man is facing murder and vehicular homicide charges in a wreck last year that killed a woman in Newberry Township. State police this week filed charges against 29-year-old Rahsaun Bush after "an "intensive investigation" conducted in conjunction with multiple York County agencies including the district attorney and coroner's offices, according to a department news release.
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Far South Side man charged with murder after admitting he poured gasoline on woman, lit her on fire

A Far South Side man has been charged with murder after he admitted pouring gasoline on a woman and lighting her on fire last month, Chicago police said Friday. Henry Taylor, 31, is charged with first-degree murder in the May 21 death of Luevenia Gardner, 35, after she was injured April 16 at her home in the 10600 block of South Hoxie Avenue in the South Deering neighborhood, officials said. Court and other records show Taylor and Gardner lived at the same address on Hoxie, although police did not indicate whether they were in a relationship.
Violent Crimesledburyreporter.co.uk

Police officers accused of sharing murder scene photos apologise in court

Two Metropolitan Police officers apologised as they appeared in court after taking photographs of a double murder scene before sharing them on WhatsApp. Pc Deniz Jaffer, 47, and Pc Jamie Lewis, 32, are charged with misconduct in a public office between June 7 and June 23 last year over the pictures of sisters Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46.
Maryland StatePosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Maryland man charged in 39-year-old rape, murder of woman abducted while walking to store

COLUMBIA, Md. — Laney Lee McGadney was walking to a Maryland grocery store one spring day in 1982 when she was abducted off the street. The body of the 28-year-old mother of four was found later that day in a vacant lot in a yet-to-be developed subdivision 4 miles away. For nearly 40 years, there has been no arrest in the case, despite witnesses to the abduction and a recorded phone call to police directing them where to find McGadney’s lifeless body.
Violent CrimesBBC

Corby stabbing: Three arrested after Rayon Pennycook killed

A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed to death, with three teenagers arrested on suspicion of his murder. Rayon Pennycook was killed on Constable Road in Corby on Tuesday evening. Northamptonshire Police was called at about 19:00 BST and, despite the best efforts of paramedics, he died at the scene. Officers...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Murder investigation launched after 74-year-old man stabbed

A murder investigation has been launched after a 74-year-old man was stabbed in the head.A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at a home in southeast London after police were called there in the early hours.London Ambulance Service raised the alert at 4.55am on Friday to “reports of concerns for the welfare of an occupant” at an address in Wild Goose Drive, Lewisham.The Metropolitan Police said the elderly man, who had been found suffering from head injuries, was pronounced dead just before 6am.The younger man was arrested at the scene and taken to a south London police station.Police said the dead man and the suspect were known to each other, and that they were not looking for anyone else over the attack.The Met is awaiting formal identification of the victim.Detective Inspector Steven Keogh, from the Specialist Crime South hub, said: “At this very early stage we retain an open mind as to the circumstance surrounding this death, but I can confirm that we are not seeking any other persons in connection with this isolated incident which involved one victim.”Additional reporting by PA
Minoritiesphillytrib.com

Five arrested in connection with shooting of British BLM activist

London police have arrested five men on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the shooting of prominent Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson. Johnson, a 27-year-old mother of three, has been in critical condition in hospital since she was shot in the head at a house party in south London on Sunday.
Violent CrimesBBC

Bristol stabbing: Five appear in court after boy, 17, attacked

Five people have appeared in court following a stabbing in which a boy was seriously injured. The 17-year-old was hurt in Ridgeway Road, Fishponds, Bristol, at about 20:00 GMT on 12 February. Jaheim Mullings, 19, of Downton Road, Bristol, and two boys, aged 16 and 17, are charged with attempted...