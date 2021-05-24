newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Horoscope for May 24, 2021: Gemini, ask for help or advice; Capricorn, elevate confidence in your abilities

By Tribune Content Agency
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Doug Jones was born in Indianapolis, Ind., on this day in 1960. This birthday star has portrayed Commander Saru on “Star Trek: Discovery” since 2017. He also played the recurring role of Baron Afanas on “What We Do in the Shadows” and has appeared on episodes of “Space Command,” “Better Things” and “Adopted.” Jones’ film work includes appearances in “Beneath the Leaves,” “The Shape of Water” and “The Danger Element.”

www.oregonlive.com
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
47K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
City
Friendship, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better Things#Sagittarius#Libra#Taurus#Leo#Libra#Scorpio#Pisces#Llc#Sagittarius#Aquarius#Virgo#July 23 Aug#Nov 22 Dec#Dec 22 Jan#Aug 23 Sept#Oct 23 Nov#Sept 23 Oct#Jan 20 Feb#Mind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for May 28, 2021: Cancer, harness your energies; Virgo, welcome new people

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Jesse Bradford was born in Norwalk, Conn., on this day in 1979. This birthday star portrayed Harris Downey on the series “Shooter.” He has also appeared on episodes of “Magnum P.I.” “Teachers” and “NCIS.” On the big screen, Bradford’s film work includes appearances in “The Year of Spectacular Men,” “10 Rules for Sleeping Around” and “Flag of Our Fathers.” Bradford first appeared in the movie “Falling in Love” in 1984.