Horoscope for May 24, 2021: Gemini, ask for help or advice; Capricorn, elevate confidence in your abilities

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Doug Jones was born in Indianapolis, Ind., on this day in 1960. This birthday star has portrayed Commander Saru on “Star Trek: Discovery” since 2017. He also played the recurring role of Baron Afanas on “What We Do in the Shadows” and has appeared on episodes of “Space Command,” “Better Things” and “Adopted.” Jones’ film work includes appearances in “Beneath the Leaves,” “The Shape of Water” and “The Danger Element.”