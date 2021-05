2021 Pala Pro Motocross Media Day. Media day for the opening round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship came and went Yesterday at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, May 25. Many of the competitors used the day to get some practice and last-minute testing in for this Saturday’s race (May 29). The following day, today, Wednesday, May 26, some of the top riders of the championship got together for a Zoom press conference.