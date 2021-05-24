newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Juve hammer Bologna as the chips fall right to squeak into the top four

By Sam Lopresti
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing into the last game of the season without having Champions League qualification — hell, having the Scudetto — sewn up was a weird feeling. Even weirder was the fact that Juventus’ destiny was not in their own hands. They needed to win, and they needed either AC Milan or Napoli to drop points against Atalanta or Hellas Verona, respectively. As they headed into an away game against a Bologna team that had nothing to lose — precisely the kind of team Juve had struggled with all year — there was some real anxiety that hadn’t been felt on the last day of the season for a very long time.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Cuadrado
Person
Rodrigo Palacio
Person
Giorgio Chiellini
Person
Paulo Dybala
Person
Federico Chiesa
Person
Gianluigi Buffon
Person
Adrien Rabiot
Person
Andrea Pirlo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Atalanta#Matthijs De Ligt#Padawan#Spaniard#Bwrao#Stadio Renato Dall#Napoli#Turin Juve#Team Juve#Juve Lore#Juventus Colors#Subs Leonardo Bonucci
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
News Break
A.C. Milan
Related
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Moving on, Cristiano? Ronaldo fuels Juventus exit speculation as footage emerges of his seven supercars being removed from his Turin mansion under the cover of darkness bound for Lisbon - amid rumours of a return to former club Sporting

Cristiano Ronaldo has poured fuel on the fire of speculation regarding his possible summer exit from Juventus, after having his seven super cars transported away from the garage of his luxury home in Turin. Footage has emerged this week of Ronaldo's multi-million pound vehicles being loaded onto a truck of...
SoccerTribal Football

Juventus coach Pirlo insists Ronaldo accepted substitution in Inter Milan victory

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo insists Cristiano Ronaldo accepted his substitution in victory over Inter Milan. Ronaldo was subbed off in the second half of the 3-2 win. Although he didn't seem irritated for the first substitution in a league game this season, he didn't follow the final minutes with his teammates but instead headed to the dressing room.
SoccerTribal Football

Atletico Madrid seek Dybala in Juventus talks for Morata

Atletico Madrid are ready to ask for Paulo Dybala from Juventus. With Atletico striker Alvaro Morata currently on-loan with Juve, Tuttosport says the Spanish giants are keen to discuss a swap involving Dybala. The loan agreed last summer included an option to extend it for another year (for €10m) and...
UEFAviolanation.com

Bologna vs Fiorentina: Preview

Fresh off a massive point against Juventus last week, Fiorentina turn to another traditional rival for the Derby dell’Apennino, traveling north across the mountains to take on Bologna. In 149 previous meetings (dating back to 1928), the Viola are W57 D49 L43 against the Oscar Meyers, including a run of 13 straight without defeat; the last time the Rossoblù came out with a win was 2013 (woah). The reverse fixture finished scoreless as the Viola failed to register a shot on target and relied on some Bartłomiej Drągowski heroics to keep a clean sheet.
Soccer90min.com

Assessing who gets the better deal in a Paulo Dybala-Alvaro Morata swap

Atletico Madrid are said to be hoping to strike a deal with Juventus that would see loanee Alvaro Morata remain in Turin, while Paulo Dybala makes the switch to the Spanish capital in his place. Morata has played regularly under Andrea Pirlo this season, often partnering Cristiano Ronaldo up front....
Soccer90min.com

Atletico Madrid keen to swap Alvaro Morata for Paulo Dybala

Atletico Madrid are keen to see Alvaro Morata remain with Juventus and are hopeful that the Serie A side will agree to swap him for Paulo Dybala. Morata joined Juventus on loan last summer and has enjoyed an impressive season, racking up 18 goals and 12 assists in all competitions.
Soccerviolanation.com

Pezzella’s alignment has gone from neutral to chaotic evil

Three times on Sunday, Fiorentina took the lead at Bologna, a mid-table club saddled with injuries and discontent from its coach. Three times, the Felsinei equalized through 39-year-old Rodrigo Palacio finishing off an Emanuel Vignato assist. While the point was useful, it wasted the team’s highest-scoring performance in a month and a half; this team isn’t set up to score three goals in ninety minutes, so letting the advantage slip three times is extremely disappointing.
SoccerTribal Football

Ex-Juventus defender Vierchowod slams AC Milan triumph: Pirlo is confused

Former Juventus defender Pietro Vierchowod was stunned by their dismal defeat to AC Milan. Juve were hammered 3-0 on Sunday by the Rossonero. Vierchowod told TMW: "I haven't seen Juve, they never were there. A team that takes three goals and above all doesn't shoot on goal, what do you mean? (Cristiano) Ronaldo didn't play well? He can't always solve the game, the others didn't play, the defence wasn't there.
SoccerTribal Football

Bologna coach Mihajlovic: Mourinho will find it difficult at Roma

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic says Jose Mourinho will find it difficult at AS Roma. Roma announced this week his appointment. “I am happy because [his return] is a good thing for Italian football. He has charisma and personality, but Roma can be challenging. We'll see what happens," Mihajlovic said at a press conference.
Soccerviolanation.com

Bologna 3-3 Fiorentina: Player Grades and 3 things we learned

Bartłomiej Drągowski—5.5: Has a solid stop on Riccardo Orsolini in the 25th minute, but giving up three goals hurts his rating, even if most of that was due to inadequate defending from the Fiorentina. Lorenzo Venuti—6: Another solid performance from Lollo, who had a great weak-footed cross in the 15th...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Ham, Inter Milan rival Bologna for free agent Arnautovic

West Ham are taking a second look at Marko Arnautovic. The 32-year-old bagged 22 goals in 65 games for the Hammers before leaving for Chinese Super League side Shanghai Port in 2019. However, Shanghai Port have reportedly decided to let Arnautovic leave for free this summer, saving on his lucrative...
UEFAInternet Soccer

The situation in Serie A

Monday’s soccer news starts with the situation in Serie A. Inter Milan took the title over the weekend with three games left in the season. Inter has 85 points from 35 games played. Atalanta is in 2nd-place, tied on points with AC Milan. Napoli is holding onto the final Champions League spot in 4th with 70 points. That brings us to Juventus, currently in 5th with 69 points following a 3-0 home loss to Milan.
SoccerTribal Football

Juventus hero Di Livio: Pirlo must step back

Former Juventus midfielder Angelo di Livio has called on Andrea Pirlo to resign. Juve were hammered 3-0 on Sunday by AC Milan. Di Livio told TMW: "I saw the Milan from the first round. Juve must not seek excuses but congratulate the opponent who won on the pitch. "Juventus with...
Soccergoal.com

Juventus have no plans to axe Pirlo before end of season

The Serie A club lost their title to Inter and are in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification. Juventus have no plans to make a decision on coach Andrea Pirlo’s future before the end of the season. The former Italy international has presided over Juve’s worst season since...
SoccerTribal Football

Ronaldo will only stay with Juventus if Pirlo goes

Cristiano Ronaldo is prepared to leave Juventus this summer. Ronaldo, reports Okdiario, is unconvinced by rookie coach Andrea Pirlo and should he remain in charge, then the Portuguese will demand he be allowed to leave. However, if Pirlo was to be moved aside, then Ronaldo would reconsider his position, even...