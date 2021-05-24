Juve hammer Bologna as the chips fall right to squeak into the top four

Coming into the last game of the season without having Champions League qualification — hell, having the Scudetto — sewn up was a weird feeling. Even weirder was the fact that Juventus’ destiny was not in their own hands. They needed to win, and they needed either AC Milan or Napoli to drop points against Atalanta or Hellas Verona, respectively. As they headed into an away game against a Bologna team that had nothing to lose — precisely the kind of team Juve had struggled with all year — there was some real anxiety that hadn’t been felt on the last day of the season for a very long time.