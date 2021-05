Kevin Hovde experienced the University of Richmond and its basketball program during a five-year stay as a student. He’ll now start selling that which he knows. The Spiders announced Monday that Hovde joined coach Chris Mooney’s staff along with another familiar face at the Robins Center, former George Washington head coach and George Mason assistant Maurice Joseph. Hovde and Joseph replace Marcus Jenkins, who shifted to Minnesota, and Steve Thomas, who left for DePaul.