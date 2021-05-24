Harlem artistry comes to Seattle in Frye Art Museum’s newest exhibition

I've just been to my first comic book-related event in over a year, the Press Preview for the London Cartoon Museum's V For Vendetta exhibition. Celebrating the world of David Lloyd and Alan Moore that first appeared in Warrior Magazine and would become a global symbol of protest courtesy of the movie. The exhibition, naturally, focuses on the comic book work, with original art pages, covers, watercolours-under-acetates, as well as designs and masks from the movie. The exhibition is also framed with graffiti reminiscent of Banksy, with barbed wire, and cameras that marry David Lloyd's black and white separated style with stencils. And simultaneously represent both oppression and protest in the same image, while the narration takes you through the creation of the comic to its transcendence into a pop-cultural icon and symbol of revolution.