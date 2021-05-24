PREVIEW: STORYLINES to follow in this 2021 TSSAA Spring Fling Championships

The Dakota State Track & Field team had five athletes compete in day one of the 70th annual NAIA Men’s Outdoor Track & Field National Championships. Jared Wipf, Riley Greenhoff, Brenner Furlong, and Joshua Snook finished fifth at 41.72 seconds in the first heat of the 4 x 100-meter relay. The relay team posted an official time of 41.713 seconds, which tied for 20th and they did not advance to the finals. Conner Tordsen competed in the men’s hammer throw. After fouling on the first attempt, 53.82 meters was the mark on his second toss. He finished 16th overall and was the top North Star Athletic Association finisher. The Trojans have day two of nationals at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium today.