newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Alicia Keys Celebrates 'Songs in A Minor' 20th Anniversary With Special Introduction From Michelle Obama

WHAS 11
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlicia Keys' first studio album, Songs in A Minor, was released 20 years ago this June, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. So it's fitting that Keys took to the Billboard stage to celebrate the legendary album's upcoming milestone. The GRAMMY-winning artist performed a medley of hits...

www.whas11.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Alicia Keys
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songs In A Minor#Debut Album#Studio Album#Riaa#A New York Times#Hip Hop Songs Chart#Billboard Music Awards#Ensemble#Hits#Book#Medley#Custom Balmain#Aliciakeys#Women#Fallin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Alicia Keys meditates through motherhood

Alicia Keys turned to meditation to help her navigate motherhood. The 'No One' hitmaker - who has Egypt, 10, and Genesis, six - recalled how she felt her "spirit was shot" after she became a mom and so she turned to meditation to help her through it.
MusicA.V. Club

Posthumous DMX album to feature Jay-Z, Bono, Alicia Keys, and more

A little more than a month after his death, a posthumous album featuring never-before-released tracks from rapper DMX has now had its release date set. Per Billboard, Exodus—a 13-track collection of unheard music, produced by DMX’s long-time friend and collaborator Swizz Beatz—will release on May 28, through Def Jam Recordings.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Alicia Keys Explains How Meditation Helped Her Be a 'Better Mother'

Alicia Keys' dedication to self-care improved all of her relationships. In an op-ed for USA Today, the 40-year-old singer revealed how, after committing herself to a "consistent spiritual practice," she became a better mom, wife and daughter. The singer's journey into spirituality and meditation began after the birth of her...
YogaPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Alicia Keys Aims To Reawaken The Feminine Power In All Of Us Through Her 21 Day Meditation Experience

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Alicia Keys is taking mindfulness to a whole new level. Earlier this week, the Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, author, activist, and entrepreneur announced her partnership with author and alternative medicine advocate Dr. Deepak Chopra to bring forth a 21-Day Meditation Experience that’s meant to restore wholeness and bring peace and healing to our lives.
Celebritiesmix929.com

Alicia Keys to mark 20th anniversary of debut, start of new album with YouTube Originals series

June 5 will mark the 20th anniversary of the release of Alicia Keys‘ debut album Songs In A Minor. She’ll mark that milestone in a new docuseries for YouTube Originals. The series, which has the working title of Noted, will premiere this summer. It’ll cover Alicia celebrating the 20th anniversary of Songs In A Minor, which debuted at number one, earned Alicia five Grammys and spun off the singles “Fallin’,” “A Woman’s Worth,” “Girlfriend” and a cover of Prince‘s “How Come U Don’t Call Me.”
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Alicia Keys Announces New 2022 Dates for ‘ALICIA World Tour’

‘Fallin’ singer Alicia Keys was among many music superstars whose touring plans fell victim to cancellation or postponement due to the global health crisis. For Keys, the stalls came amid a series of delays for her seventh studio album, ‘ALICIA,’ which eventually hit digital shelves September 2020 (as we reported here).
TV & Videos1057kokz.com

Will Smith, Alicia Keys tapped for YouTube docuseries; Harold Perrineau to headline Epix’s ‘From’ & more

Will Smith and Alicia Keys are two of the stars who’ve been tapped for forthcoming YouTube docuseries. Smith will lead the unscripted series Best Shape of My Life, which will center on his latest fitness journey. Premiering in 2022, the series will follow the actor as he works to improve his health with the help of guests including pro athletes, scientists, experts and top YouTube creators.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Will Smith, Alicia Keys to Headline YouTube Original Series

YouTube has again turned to big-name entertainment personalities to anchor its latest slate of ad-supported originals. At its Brandcast Delivered event for advertisers Tuesday, YouTube announced an unscripted series with Will Smith following his latest fitness journey and a new docuseries with Alicia Keys premiering this summer. The video giant...
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

R&B Snippets: Tank, Alicia Keys & More!

TANK SAYS HE IS GOING DEAF: Tank took to social media to let his fans know that he is going deaf. He wrote via social media, “So, I’m going through something right now and I wanna use my situation to encourage your situation. I’m going completely deaf in my right ear and I’m kind of losing sound in my left. I’m dizzy, can’t walk a straight line. All of this out of nowhere. Don’t know how or why. Seen the doctors and got MRIs and all that good stuff going on.” He continued, “It still hasn’t given me a reason to give up. It still hasn’t given me a reason to stop feeling like I can do and be everything that I’ve set out to be. The goals are still the same — to be great, to be the greatest. And I wanna say that to you, too. No matter what you’re going through, no matter where you find yourself, whether your body’s failing you, whether your mind is failing you, whether your spirit is failing you, keep going. Keep pushing.”
Musicjacksonvillefreepress.com

Regina Taylor Discusses Her Black Album Mixtape and Playing Michelle Obama’s Mother

By Ali Bouldin, Contributing Writer – (Source: www.blackpressusa.com) – Regina Taylor is a Golden Globe Award-winning actress, director, and playwright. In an exclusive interview with the Chicago Defender, the two-time NAACP Image Award winner discussed her upcoming projects “The Black Album Mixtape” and playing Michelle Obama’s mother, Marian Robinson, in Showtime’s forthcoming anthology, “First Lady.”
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Alicia Keys

Chopra Global and Alicia Keys Partner on 21-Day Meditation Program. Alicia Keys is following in the footsteps of Oprah Winfrey by partnering with Deepak Chopra and his Chopra Global on a program under the 21-day Meditation Experience banner. Keys and Chopra…. YouTube Aims to Reclaim the “Creator Economy” at Annual...
CelebritiesNME

Michelle Obama presents award to The Weeknd at The BRITs

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has presented The Weeknd with the award for Best International Male at this year’s BRIT Awards. As well as thanking The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) for his work as a musician and performer, she also highlighted his many charitable donations including ones to the coronavirus relief effort, Black Lives Matter and food aid in Ethiopia.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Michelle Obama reflects on coping with low-grade depression: ‘Nobody rides life on a high’

Michelle Obama has spoken candidly about the low-grade depression she has been experiencing over the last year.The former first lady opened up about her methods of coping with her mental health during an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, where she revealed that “this is a part of life”.“Nobody rides life on a high,” she told Colbert. “And I think it’s important for young people to know that. You know, it’s like, no, you’re not going to feel great all the time and there are moments in all our lives, particularly in the middle of a...