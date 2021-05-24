newsbreak-logo
BC-Results CTM-10-Add

 5 days ago

10th—$6,215, wvr mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, cloudy.<. Off 11:05. Time 0:58.90. Fast. Scratched—Baine the Bull, A Fleeting Feather. Also Ran—Steal a Kiss, Absolute Recall, Scarlette Rose, Elusive Ellie, The Jess. $0.6 Pick 5 (5-8-2/6-2-6) 5 Correct Paid $1,108.98. $1 Pick 4 (8-2/6-2-6) 4 Correct Paid $345.55. $1 Pick 3 (2/6-2-6) 3 Correct Paid $47.90. $1 Superfecta (6-9-8-3) paid $157.75. $1 Trifecta (6-9-8) paid $91.70. Daily Double (2-4) paid $4.50. Daily Double (2-6) paid $52.20. Exacta (6-9) paid $44.40. $550,212. TOT $550,212.

