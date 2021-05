A boozy bender in EastEnders and Nick coming out of hiding in Coronation Street are among the comings and goings in TV soaps during the week ahead. It’s Sharon's big gym launch, but Zack has been out drinking all night with Martin and threatens to ruin the day. Kheerat steps in by shutting him in the locker room, but when Nancy then lets him out again, Zack takes matters in his own hands.