Global steel prices to average $800 per tonne in H1: Fitch

Birmingham Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingapore, May 24 (ANI): Fitch Solutions has revised up its global steel price short-term forecast to an average of USD 800 per tonne compared with USD 660 per tonne previously as the persisting mismatch between supply and demand continues to edge prices higher. Steel prices have seen a significant boost...

www.birminghamstar.com
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn consolidates after surge on export demand

* Corn mixed after 6% jump on Thursday * Market weighs Chinese imports, higher expected global crop * Wheat and soybeans ease after tracking corn rally (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn was little changed on Friday, pausing after a steep rebound a day earlier as the market weighed up strong Chinese demand against favourable U.S. growing conditions. Wheat and soybeans edged down after tracking the corn rally on Thursday. Market participants were also adjusting positions in the run-up to a U.S. holiday weekend with markets closed on Monday. The most active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.3% at $6.66-1/4 a bushel by 1159 GMT after climbing 6.4% on Thursday. New-crop December corn lost 0.3%. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday confirmed more than 5.6 million tonnes in new-crop corn sales to China last week while not showing large-scale cancellations of old-crop corn purchases by China, as rumoured this week. Recent Chinese buying of U.S. corn has put the focus back on tight global supplies after Chicago prices eased to a one-month low this week on good crop conditions in the U.S. Midwest. The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for global corn output in the 2021/22 season, as high prices encourage more planting, but saw consumption outstripping production. "The IGC is sticking with its prediction ... that the corn market will see its fifth deficit in succession," Commerzbank said in a note. China has loomed large in the corn market as traders have assessed rumours about import purchases and policy steps to curb commodity prices and use other crops in livestock feed. "China has been snapping up U.S. corn cargoes, but its future purchases will depend on domestic production and demand," said one Singapore-based grains trader. CBOT wheat was down 0.4% at $6.73-1/4 a bushel while soybeans were 0.2% lower at $15.34-3/4 a bushel. Argentina's 2020/21 soybean crop is expected at 43.5 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said, citing better than expected crop yields as it increased a previous 43 million tonne estimate. Wheat traders were awaiting the outcome of a large import tender being held by Saudi Arabia, with results expected on Monday. Prices at 1159 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 673.25 -3.00 -0.44 640.50 5.11 CBOT corn 666.25 1.75 0.26 484.00 37.65 CBOT soy 1534.75 -2.25 -0.15 1311.00 17.07 Paris wheat Sep 211.75 -0.25 -0.12 192.50 10.00 Paris maize Jun 270.00 5.00 1.89 198.75 35.85 Paris rape Aug 517.00 -3.25 -0.62 393.00 31.55 WTI crude oil 67.26 0.41 0.61 48.52 38.62 Euro/dlr 1.22 0.00 -0.31 1.2100 0.45 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Rashmi Aich and David Goodman )
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude MOC: Sour crude complex rangebound; spot trades taper off

Benchmark cash Dubai premium against Dubai futures was rangebound at the Asian close May 28, as market activity slowed nearing the end of the trading cycle for July-loading cargoes. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. S&P Global Platts assessed July cash Dubai at a...
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Crude Futures Climb 3% in May on US, Eurozone Demand Gains

WASHINGTON, D.C. (DTN) -- With traders positioning ahead of the long Memorial Day holiday weekend, oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange erased an early advance to settle the final session of May lower while July Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange eked out a modest gain at expiration. Both crude benchmarks notched better than 3% monthly gains amid a broad pickup in economic activity across developed markets and prospects of even deeper public spending in the United States that is seen boosting energy demand in the world's largest economy.
Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Logjams at Malaysian warehouses exacerbate aluminium shortages in US, Europe

LONDON (May 28): Bottlenecks at London Metal Exchange (LME)-registered warehouses in Malaysia owned by metals storage firm ISTIM UK are adding to the difficulties aluminium consumers in the United States and Europe face in getting the metal they need. Strong demand and tight supplies of aluminium have sent physical market...
Industryspglobal.com

Brazil's CBMM boosts ferroniobium capacity to meet tech demand growth: exec

FeNb demand set to grow in auto, renewable energy applications. London — Brazilian niobium and ferroniobium producer CBMM has completed a $555 million expansion of its ferroniobium plant in Araxa, Minas Gerais state in southeast Brazil, which will allow it to increase sales of the ferroalloy to meet growing demand from the global automotive, renewable energy and electronics sectors, a company executive told S&P Global Platts.
IndustryPosted by
OEM Off-Highway

Four Reasons Why Steel Prices Are On the Rampage

Even as the U.S. steel industry fights to keep tariffs in place, the equipment manufacturing industry faces an ongoing struggle as rising materials prices, and steel in particular, eat away at profit margins and delay or halt some projects due to runaway costs. And relief is unlikely to come in any form soon. Anirban Basu, chief economist, Sage Policy Group, believes the industry is on the edge of the precipice, with a “tsunami of demand” ahead as the U.S. economy opens further and continues to drive up material prices.
Industrythedetroitbureau.com

Carmakers Face New Pressure Due to Rising Steel Prices

The shortage of semiconductors that has sliced automobile production around the world during the last six months is a fact of life to which car makers have had to adjust. John Lawler, Ford Motor Co.’s chief financial officer, told analysts this week the company has no reason to adjust its earlier guidance that the shortage of semiconductors — many of them made in a single plant in Japan that was shut down for seven weeks due to a fire — could force the company to reduce its production by as much as 50% in the second quarter.
Industryyieh.com

Steel News

The US rating agency Fitch Solutions announced that due to the imbalance of supply and demand, the forecasting short-term global steel price for the first half of 2021 was raised to US$800/ton, compared with the previous forecast of US$660/ton. The production will be stable in the second half of the...
Economyspglobal.com

China's lower fiscal support to weigh on 2021 infrastructure steel demand: sources

China's infrastructure sector is unlikely to generate much incremental steel demand in 2021, due to tightened fiscal spending and government's crackdown on shadow banking, market sources told S&P Global Platts. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. However, sources added that the slowdown in spending...
EconomyForexTV.com

Canadian Dollar Lower Amid Falling Oil Prices

The Canadian dollar fell against its most major rivals in the Asian session on Thursday, as oil prices declined with investors focused on the Iranian nuclear talks being held in Vienna aimed to revive a nuclear accord. Crude for July delivery dropped $0.31 to $65.90 per barrel. Talks between Iran...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

FTSE 100 flat as losses in miners, energy stocks offset gains in banks

(Reuters) -London’s FTSE 100 was unchanged on Friday, as weakness in miners and energy stocks countered gains in bank shares, while the prospect of further stimulus in the United States made investors optimistic of speedy economic recovery. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was falt with banks and life insurers adding...
Economy94.1 Duke FM

Goldman says China is no longer center of commodities pricing

(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs said it no longer saw China as the center of commodities pricing, reasoning the pace of demand recovery in developed markets suggested Beijing as a buyer has been crowded out by Western consumers. “The bullish commodity thesis is neither about Chinese speculators nor Chinese demand growth....
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US LNG exports decline on the back of lower deliveries

Three fewer vessels laden with LNG left port than during the previous reporting period. Federal US data published May 27 show exports of LNG declined in the week ending May 26, due to lower gas deliveries to liquefaction plants. The US Energy Information Administration reported that 18 vessels laden with...