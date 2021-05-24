No link between milk and increased cholesterol according to new study of 2 million people

(Reuters Health) - Women without celiac disease appear not to differ in their cognitive function based on the amount of gluten in their diets, a U.S. study finds. Researchers examined data on 13,494 women (mean age 60.6 years) who participated in the Nurses' Health Study II and had no baseline or subsequent diagnosis of celiac disease. Gluten intake was calculated based on food frequency questionnaires completed every four years up to 2015, and standardized cognitive scores were calculated based on annual scores from 2014-2019 on the Cogstate Brief Battery for psychomotor speed and attention, learning and working memory, and global cognition.