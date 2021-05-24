newsbreak-logo
No link between milk and increased cholesterol according to new study of 2 million people

By University of Reading
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegular consumption of milk is not associated with increased levels of cholesterol, according to new research. A study published in the International Journal of Obesity looked at three large population studies and found that people who regularly drank high amounts of milk had lower levels of both good and bad cholesterol, although their BMI levels were higher than non-milk drinkers. Further analysis of other large studies also suggests that those who regularly consumed milk had a 14% lower risk of coronary heart disease.

