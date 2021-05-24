Pirelli Aragón Round: Redding gambles on slicks and takes Race 2, Rea wins Superpole Race and praises the Pirelli intermediate tyres

More pre-season action took place at MotorLand Aragon across Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week with Kawasaki joining BMW and Yamaha at the Alcañiz circuit with the track hosting the first round of the 2021 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship season in just a couple of weeks. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) set the pace throughout the action, with his team testing on Tuesday and Wednesday, as he posted a lap time quicker than the fastest Tissot Superpole lap record at Aragon. Track temperatures approached 39 Celsius towards the end of Wednesday’s running as teams and riders got some warm weather and track conditions throughout the test.