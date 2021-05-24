newsbreak-logo
Motorsports

Pirelli Aragón Round: Redding gambles on slicks and takes Race 2, Rea wins Superpole Race and praises the Pirelli intermediate tyres

 4 days ago

The PirelliAragón Round, the first race weekend of the MOTUL FIM World Superbike Championship, came to an end with great satisfaction in the Pirelli camp because of their slick, intermediate and rain tyres, which were all used in the race. In fact, race day was characterised by unpredictable weather and, both in the WorldSBK and the WorldSSP categories, tyre choices were divided, defining winning race strategies.

