10 Makeup Essentials For Beginners

We put the YSL Beauty Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Pen to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. I'm not a morning person, nor am I the type of person that often gets a full eight hours of sleep. So when I read that YSL Beauty’s Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Pen “instantly gives you eight hours of beauty sleep in a click,” I just knew I needed to see for myself. As someone with constantly dark under-eye circles and dull skin from a hectic schedule and my (not-so) occasional lack of sleep, I strongly depend on concealer and highlighter (this product can function as both, depending on the level of coverage you prefer) to help me look fresh, alive, and presentable in the morning. Keep scrolling to read my honest opinions on this cult-favorite product and find out whether or not I think it's worthy of the hype.