Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Announcement of Ex Dividend Date_ Dividend Payment of Fiscal Year 2020

The Société Anonyme under the name "THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL SOCIETE ANONYME" and with the distinctive title "THRACE PLASTICS CO. S.A." (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), in accordance with article 4.1.3.4 of the ATHEX Exchange regulation (rulebook), announces that pursuant to the resolution of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders took place on May 21st 2021, approved the distribution (payment) of dividend from the profits of the closing fiscal year 2020, and in particular, approved the payment of the amount of 6.947.002,24 Euro (gross amount), namely 0,158820 Euro per share (gross amount), which after the increase corresponding to 322.688 treasury (own) shares, which are held by the Company and are exempted from the dividend payment, will amount to 0,16 Euro per share (gross amount).