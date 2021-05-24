SECISSUE: SKO: Capital Change Notice - Restricted Share Units

BBX Capital, Inc. (“BBX Capital”) declared today that it plans to begin a cash tender offer to buy up to 4,000,000 shares of its Class A Common Stock at a price tag of $6.75 per share. The closing price of BBX Capital’s Class A Common Stock on May 21, 2021, the last trading day before the present declaration, was $6.17 per share. The shares proposed to be bought in the tender offer address approximately 26.6% of the absolute number of outstanding shares of BBX Capital’s Class A Common Stock and the complete price tag for the shares would be $27 million. On the off chance that the tender offer is initiated and finished and in excess of 4,000,000 shares are tendered in the tender offer, at that point, subject to the terms and conditions of the tender offer, BBX Capital will buy shares from shareholders who properly tender shares on a pro rata basis dependent on the total number of shares tendered.