Financial Reports

SECISSUE: SKO: Capital Change Notice - Restricted Share Units

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

Nature of the payment (for example, cash or other consideration) Amount paid up (if not in full) Percentage of total class of Financial Products issued/acquired/redeemed/ (calculated on the number of Financial Products of the Class, excluding any Treasury Stock,in existence)1. For an issue of Convertible Financial Products or Options, theprincipal...

www.marketscreener.com
Share Price Information for Ekf Diagnostics (EKF)

The following announcement from Trellus Health plc is being linked to the EKF ticker for information purposes only. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. THE READER'S ATTENTION IS DRAWN TO THE DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCMENT.
Markets

Issue of Equity

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Plc announces that today it issued a further 25,000 Ordinary Shares for cash at 673.75 pence per share under its Ordinary share block listing facility. Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 82,192,465 Ordinary Shares. The Company does not hold any shares...
Markets
Reuters

Capital Calls: Sinch share issue sends M&A message

RETAIL THERAPY. Sinch (SINCH.ST) may be prepping for another shopping spree. The Swedish customer-service technology firm late on Monday raised 9.4 billion Swedish crowns ($1.1 billion), over 10% of its market value, through a directed issue of new shares. Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek and a SoftBank Group-run (9984.T) fund scooped up nearly a quarter of them.
Economy

TAP details share capital increase after state injects more cash

Portugal’s government has invested €462 million ($566 million) in new TAP shares, following the European Commission’s approval last month of additional state support for the Portuguese flag carrier. European regulators in late April cleared a €462 million loan from the Portuguese state to TAP, which could be converted into capital.
Stocks

DPCM Capital (XPOA) Receives Expected Notice from the NYSE Regarding Delayed Quarterly Report

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE: XPOA) (the "Company") today announced that it received a notice (the "Notice") from the staff of NYSE Regulation of the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") indicating that the Company is now subject to the procedures set forth in Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual (the "Manual") due to a delay in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on the NYSE.
Markets

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund - Notice to Shareholders - Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)

BOSTON, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE: PDT) (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC and subadvised by Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC, announced today sources of its monthly distribution of $0.0975 per share paid to all shareholders of record as of May 13, 2021, pursuant to the Fund's managed distribution plan. This press release is issued as required by an exemptive order granted to the Fund by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Posted by
TheStreet

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Receives Expected Notice From The NYSE Regarding Delayed Filing Of Quarterly Report

On April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") together issued a statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies entitled "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ('SPACs')" (the "SEC Staff Statement"). As previously disclosed, given the scope of the process for determining the appropriate accounting treatment of its outstanding warrants in accordance with the SEC Staff Statement and Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 815-40, Derivatives and Hedging: Contracts in an Entities Own Equity, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV ("the Company") was unable to complete and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") by the required due date without unreasonable effort and expense.
Financial Reports

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Financial Institutions has increased its dividend payment by 22.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. FISI stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $512.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.19.
Lincoln, NE

Notices of property valuation change are in the mail

MAY 28, 2021 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska Department of Revenue, Property Assessment Division, reminds. property owners that real property Notices of Valuation Change will be sent by county assessors on or before. June 1, 2021. If there was an increase or decrease from the 2020 assessed valuation of a...
Business

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

The Company has been notified that on 27 May 2021, Daksh Gupta (Chief Executive Officer) and persons closely associated with him, purchased, in aggregate, 30,817 ordinary shares of 64p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 185.6p per share. Following these purchases, Daksh Gupta's interest in Ordinary...
Las Vegas, NV

UMAX Group Corp. - Changes to Capital Structure

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / UMAX Group Corp. (OTC PINK:UMAX), a Nevada corporation, would like to provide an update on the proposed cancellation of 500,000,000 shares of its Common Stock and the subsequent lowering of the Company's authorized Common Stock. Mr. Fletcher (President and CEO...
Business

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
Stocks

Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Economy

Changing venture capital from within, a deal at a time

The tech industry, like most of America, is grappling with its lack of diversity and its systemic inequality. At the top of that pyramid is venture capital. In the VC industry, it’s hard to break through as either a startup founder or an investor. Last summer, Act One Ventures general partner Alejandro Guerrero created a diversity rider for venture capital firms to use in their investment deals. It says a startup and the primary investor in a startup will make every attempt to include a member of an underrepresented group as a co-investor.
Stocks

BBX Capital Announces Intention to Commence a Cash Tender Offer for Shares

BBX Capital, Inc. (“BBX Capital”) declared today that it plans to begin a cash tender offer to buy up to 4,000,000 shares of its Class A Common Stock at a price tag of $6.75 per share. The closing price of BBX Capital’s Class A Common Stock on May 21, 2021, the last trading day before the present declaration, was $6.17 per share. The shares proposed to be bought in the tender offer address approximately 26.6% of the absolute number of outstanding shares of BBX Capital’s Class A Common Stock and the complete price tag for the shares would be $27 million. On the off chance that the tender offer is initiated and finished and in excess of 4,000,000 shares are tendered in the tender offer, at that point, subject to the terms and conditions of the tender offer, BBX Capital will buy shares from shareholders who properly tender shares on a pro rata basis dependent on the total number of shares tendered.
Economy

Climate Change, Capitalism, and The Market

There are two prevailing views about how best to manage climate change – have the government do it or let the market do it. It will probably be a combination of both, but let’s evaluate both options anyway. Let the market, not the government, lead the way. The argument: The...
Markets

IN BRIEF: Salt Lake Potash shares halted on ASX pending capital raise

Salt Lake Potash Ltd - Western Australia-focused organic sulphate of potash miner - Requests halt in shares on Australian Securities Exchange pending capital raise. "It has been agreed with the providers of the USD138m debt facility as described in the company's announcement of 4 March 2021, that the capital raising will enable the company to draw down the USD33 million balance remaining under the debt facility and provide sufficient working capital to fund the ramp-up in production of the Lake Way project," company says.
Medical & Biotech

Zealand Pharma increases its share capital as a consequence of exercise of employee warrants

Zealand Pharma increases its share capital as a consequence of exercise of employee warrants. Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, U.S., May 20, 2021 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines, has increased its share capital by a nominal amount of DKK 2,000 divided into 2,000 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each. The increase is a consequence of the exercise of warrants granted under one of Zealand Pharma's employee warrant programs.