JGB yields track U.S. Treasuries lower, drop on finmin's comments

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds on Monday tracked U.S. Treasury lower, while the country's finance minister brushed off an immediate need for supplementary budget even as Japan may extend its emergency measures to weather the COVID-19 crisis. * A few lawmakers in Japan have called...

www.marketscreener.com
