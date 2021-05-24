newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

MORNING BID-Bitcoin and Belarus in the headlines

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

May 24 - A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni. Taper talk is not going away and nor is Bitcoin volatility. But the global economy continues to steam on and COVID-19 infections are dropping, seemingly having peaked even in India. So as the last full week of May...

www.marketscreener.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Dalio
Person
Lael Brainard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Treasury#Cleveland Fed#Atlanta Fed#Boj#Belarus Dollar Bonds#Headlines#Beijing#U S#Trading#Digital Currencies#Central Bank Meetings#10 Year U S Yields#Stock Futures#Key Developments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
Nigeria
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Currencies
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
BusinessCNBC

Dollar index headed toward biggest weekly gain since April

The dollar index of major currencies rose 0.3% to 90.236 and a gain of nearly 1% from four-and-a-half month lows plumbed on Tuesday. The index is on track for its biggest weekly advance since the end of April. The dollar continued to rebound on Friday as traders tidied positions for...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Recovery moves battle 1.2200 amid firmer US Treasury yields

EUR/USD fades bounce off weekly low, offered for the second consecutive day. DXY tracks US Treasury yields to defend 90.00, trade news, Fedspeak entertain markets. German data, US Durable Goods Orders and central bankers eyed. EUR/USD remains sidelined below 1.2200, picking up bids of late, heading into Thursday’s European session....
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD to come under increased pressure amid the Fed's taper talk

EUR/USD is trading below 1.22. Top-tier US figures and concerns about virus variants could push the pair lower, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports. “Randal Quarles, a Governor at the Fed, said that the bank could consider having a discussion on reducing purchases in one of the upcoming meetings if conditions improve. Fear that the world's most powerful central bank would begin cutting down on its $120 billion/month bond buys is boosting the dollar.”
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Higher; Tapering Talk Helps

Investing.com -- The dollar edged higher in early European trade Thursday, finding support from comments suggesting the Federal Reserve will soon have to discuss tapering its massive bond-buying program, thus tightening monetary policy. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of...
Businessmining.com

Gold at BOE commands high premium, signaling central bank buying

Gold stored at the Bank of England has been selling for unusually high premiums recently, signaling that central banks may be back in the market buying. The gold in the Bank of England’s London reserves — one of the largest stashes of bullion in the world — is stored and sold on behalf of other central and commercial banks as opposed to being owned by the BOE itself. It usually trades within a few cents an ounce of gold held at other London vaults run by commercial banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co.
CurrenciesStreetInsider.com

Dollar turns upward, yen slips as economic outlooks diverge

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar turned upward against major currencies for the first time this week as U.S. yields held steady, Japan's economic outlook worsened and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets by hinting at a higher interest rates. The dollar index rose as much as 0.4%...
Public Healthbitcoinmagazine.com

Covid-19 Added To The Fed’s Pumping Of The Bitcoin Price

Well before COVID-19 first made landfall on American soil, the United States’ national debt stood at some $22 trillion, and the U.S. Federal Reserve had pivoted from an interest rate hiking cycle to an interest rate cutting cycle, despite a strong U.S. economy running close to full employment. The central bank’s unprecedented response in the wake of the Great Recession, which introduced unfathomable amounts of leverage into the financial system, led directly to a vicious cycle in which banking policy had to be left in a perpetually accommodative state in order to avoid widespread credit defaults and asset price crashes. As a result of this over-leveraged environment, the Fed had few traditional policy options at its disposal to tackle the economic ruin left behind by the pandemic. The preferred policy method of the U.S. central bank that subsequently materialized during the pandemic was to simply flood the financial system with money, and the debt-to-GDP ratio in the U.S. soon ballooned to a record 129% in 2020. Now, more than a year after the first COVID-19 case was discovered in the United States, it is hard to imagine a better macroeconomic environment for Bitcoin than the one in which we find ourselves currently living through. The policies enacted by the federal government in response to the virus’ negative economic impact have proven to be a boon to the price of bitcoin, and will continue to push the digital currency to unconscionable levels in the coming months and years. When one looks at the data, the supposition can be made that COVID-19 has proven to be the best thing to happen to Bitcoin.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine stocks jump nearly 3%, dovish Fed boosts Asian currencies

* Philippine stocks set for best day since Feb. 1 * S. Korean won, Taiwan dlr lead gains * Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand closed By Arundhati Dutta May 26 (Reuters) - Philippine shares were headed for their best day in nearly four months on Wednesday, with much of the region being closed for a holiday, while the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish stance on rates boosted Asia's emerging currencies. The South Korean won led the region's gains with a 0.5% rise, followed by the Taiwan dollar, up 0.3%, as the dollar wallowed around January lows. U.S. Federal Reserve officials continued to insist on Tuesday that monetary policy would stay accommodative despite inflationary pressures, weighing on the dollar and U.S. Treasuries. [USN?] The Philippine benchmark index surged 2.9%, its biggest intraday jump since Feb. 1. Large cap industrial and real estate stocks drove most of the gains, with Megaworld Corp adding 2%, while Ayala Corp jumping 3.2%. Philippine equities are the worst hit across Asia so far this year, down nearly 11% in 2021 as of last close. Neighbouring Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand markets were closed for a holiday. Stocks in Taiwan edged higher, while South Korean shares dipped. Bank of Korea's rate decision is expected on Thursday, where it is seen keeping interest rates at record lows for the rest of 2021 to combat COVID-19 uncertainties and worries about financial imbalances offset signs of a broader economic recovery. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Industrial and real estate sectors drive Philippine shares higher **Philippine 10-year benchmark yield is unchanged at 3.951%P Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0706 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.09 -5.16 <.N2 #VALUE #VALUE 25> ! ! China.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar languishes on Fed outlook, NZ rate hike prospects lift kiwi

* Fed officials reiterate view for transient inflation spike * Euro above key $1.2250 level as region's recovery quickens * Yuan pushes to fresh three-year high beyond 6.40 boundary * NZ dollar jumps as central bank hints at 2022 rate hike By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - The dollar wallowed near a five-month trough against major peers on Wednesday as Federal Reserve insistence that stimulus will continue kept yields low, while surprisingly hawkish New Zealand central bank comments pushed the kiwi higher. The euro traded just north of the key $1.2250 level -- holding gains from Tuesday when it pushed as high as $1.2266 for the first time since Jan. 8 -- as Europe's pandemic recovery gathers pace. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against six rivals, languished at 89.617 in Asia, after pushing as low as 89.533 on Tuesday. The Chinese yuan strengthened past 6.4 per dollar in onshore trading for the first time since June 2018, while its offshore counterpart pushed to a fresh three-year high at 6.3858. New Zealand's currency jumped after the central bank hinted at a potential interest rate hike by September next year in its monetary policy statement. The kiwi last traded 1.1% higher at $0.73072. "There are now several central banks that appear to be closer to a tightening cycle than the Federal Reserve, and markets are sensing that," said Imre Speizer, Westpac's head of New Zealand strategy. He identified the currencies of New Zealand, Canada and Norway as driven by aggressive central bank expectations. Following the RBNZ's "hawkish surprise," Speizer said he may revise up his forecast for the kiwi to finish the year at $0.76. That contrasts with a host of Fed officials who overnight echoed the sentiments of Chair Jerome Powell that a spike in inflation will be transient and ultra-easy policy continues to be warranted. "I have not seen anything yet to persuade me to change my full support of our accommodative stance," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said in a speech on Tuesday. "Right now, policy is in a very good place," San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly told CNBC the same day. "We need to be patient." A potential test of that conviction comes Friday, with new readings on U.S. core consumer prices and a survey of purchasing managers. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes hovered at 1.5740%, not far from the 1.5540% mark reached overnight for the first time since May 7's payrolls shock. The yen, which is also sensitive to declines in yields, hovered around the middle of its approximately 108.4-109.7 per dollar trading range this month, last changing hands at 108.795. The dollar has declined over the past two months on the belief that low U.S. rates will drive cash abroad to capture gains now that other economies are beginning to recover more quickly from the pandemic. "Confidence in the outlook for the recovery in the Eurozone has been increasing," Rabobank strategist Jane Foley wrote in a report. "This is underpinning market speculation that the topic of tapering with respect to the pace of asset purchases will be on the table at the forthcoming June 10 ECB meeting." The onshore yuan strengthened as far as 6.3943 per dollar on Wednesday, piercing the psychological 6.40 boundary for the first time since mid-2018. A day earlier, it had held that level amid buying by China's major state-owned banks in a move viewed as an effort to cool the rally, sources said. "Amid conflicting reports from Chinese officials in recent days about their attitude to the currency, our read here is that 6.40 is not a hard line in the sand, and that in the context of further downward pressure on the USD more generally, it will be ‘allowed’ to trade lower," National Australia Bank strategist Ray Attrill wrote in a report, reiterating a forecast for 6.35 yuan per dollar by end-June. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 411 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2257 $1.2252 +0.04% +0.32% +1.2261 +1.2242 Dollar/Yen 108.7920 108.7350 +0.07% +5.35% +108.8150 +108.7350 Euro/Yen.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar wallows at multi-month lows as Fed bangs dovish drum; kiwi jumps

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar wallowed near its weakest since early January against major peers on Wednesday, as Treasury yields eased amid Federal Reserve insistence that stimulus will continue despite current inflationary pressures. The euro traded around the key $1.2250 level, holding gains from Tuesday when it pushed as high...
Businessinvesting.com

Asia Stocks Up, Fed Ease Inflation Concerns but Signals Tapering Possibility

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up Wednesday morning as U.S. economic data disappointed amid concerns over inflation and jobs. U.S. Federal Reserve officials also insisted any inflation would be temporary but indicated that asset tapering could begin soon. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.31% by 11:32 PM ET...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

MORNING BID- Sell in May

May 20 - A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni. Over the last 24 hours investors have been served with a cryptocurency sell-off and hints from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it could soon talk about starting to scale back stimulus. It’s all made for a more sombre...