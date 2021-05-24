newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Epsilon Net S A : ACQUISITION OF ALL MINORITY SHARES OF IT'S SUBSIDIARY DATA COMMUNICATION

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

EPSILON NET S.A. announces the acquisition of all minority shares. of its subsidiary DATA COMMUNICATION S.A. The Board of Directors of EPSILON NET S.A., announces, the acquisition of all minority shares of its subsidiary DATA COMMUNICATION S.A. (DATA COMMUNICATION S.A. SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY). After this acquisition EPSILON NET S.A. is the only shareholder of DATA COMMUNICATION S.A.

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subsidiary#Communication#Epsilon#Vertical Market Software#Equity Shares#Market Development#Share Capital#Business Development#Market Share#It S#Easmuin Holdings Ltd#Delmar Consulting Ltd#Prementioned#Greek#Business Accounting#Hrm#Payroll#Microsoft Power Bi#Sharepoint#
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Acquisition of ISS A/S shares by Group CEO

ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, has received notification pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions in ISS A/S' shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in ISS A/S and/or their closely associated persons. Group CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Braille Energy Systems Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Braille Energy Systems Inc. (formerly Mincom Capital Inc.) (TSX-V:BES) ("BESI" or the "Company"), a global leader in the lithium-ion battery starter market, announced today that it plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,812,500 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.32 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $2,500,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.50 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Major shareholder notification – BlackRock, Inc.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GN Store Nord A/S hereby announces that on May 28, 2021, pursuant to Section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it received a notification from BlackRock, Inc. stating that on May 27, 2021 BlackRock, Inc. held shares and financial instruments, cf. Section 38 and Sections 39(2)(1) and (2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, representing 4.91% and 0.11%, respectively, (in aggregate 5.02%) of the share capital and voting rights in GN Store Nord A/S.
Businessyorkpedia.com

Excelledia Ventures announced as Digital Innovation partner for the International Organizational Resilience Awards

(YorkPedia Editorial):- Kochi, Kerala May 28, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Excelledia Ventures, a leading brand anchored in digital innovation announces that they are the International Digital Innovation Partner for the International Organizational Resilience Awards powered by ARCET Global. The award aims to reward & recognise those driving excellence in digital innovation....
Businessfinextra.com

Worldline to acquire Greek network services provider Cardlink

Worldline, a global leader in the payments industry, today announced the signing of a bidding agreement for the acquisition of 92.5% of the share capital of Cardlink, the leading Network Services Provider in Greece. Gilles Grapinet, Worldline’s Chairman and CEO, said: “The acquisition of Cardlink is a significant development in...
Marketshot96.com

Software provider Sprinklr reveals 19% jump in revenue in IPO filing

(Reuters) -Software startup Sprinklr on Friday made public its plans for a stock market listing in the United States, revealing a 19.3% rise in annual revenue. Sprinklr, which counts Microsoft Corp and McDonald’s Corp as customers, provides software that helps its clients with marketing, advertising and customer engagement. The company...
Businessdallassun.com

Convergent Finance LLP announces upto USD 9.6 Mn investment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Convergent Finance LLP, an investment advisor to Infinity Investment Management ('Infinity'), announced an investment of upto INR 702 million (USD 9.6 million) in Onward Technologies Limited ('Onward Tech'), a pioneer in the areas of engineering RD, digital transformation, and IT consulting services. Structured as...
Businesstheinsurer.com

Buckle closes acquisition of two Atlas subsidiaries

Rideshare insurtech Buckle has completed the acquisition of two indirect subsidiaries of Atlas Financial Holdings, which has transitioned to pursuing a specialty MGA strategy. — Subscribe for FULL access to this article - and ALL our premium content. For details on how to subscribe or for all commercial opportunities, including...
Businessttownmedia.com

Three Acquisitions By Gryphon Investors, Including the ServiceNow Division of Highmetric, Will Form the Leading Worldwide ServiceNow-Focused Services Provider

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it has acquired a majority stake in the ServiceNow division of Highmetric, a global digital IT services provider, from The Acacia Group ("Acacia"), which has retained a minority investment in the company. The standalone ServiceNow business will continue to be known as Highmetric, while the non-ServiceNow divisions have been rebranded as MajorKey Technologies and will continue to be backed by The Acacia Group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
BusinessShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

The Company has been notified that on 27 May 2021, Daksh Gupta (Chief Executive Officer) and persons closely associated with him, purchased, in aggregate, 30,817 ordinary shares of 64p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 185.6p per share. Following these purchases, Daksh Gupta's interest in Ordinary...
BusinessMarietta Daily Journal

Syndigo Acquires Riversand, Expanding Product and Master Data Capabilities for Global Client Base

Combined Solution Portfolio Will Offer More Comprehensive Options to Deliver a Complete Customer Experience. CHICAGO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Syndigo, a Chicago-based leading SaaS product information and syndication company, and a portfolio company of Summit Partners and The Jordan Company, today announced the acquisition of Riversand, a leading cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Marketsinvesting.com

Supply@ME to acquire TradeFlow Capital Management

Investing.com – Supply@ME Capital announced on Wednesday that they have signed a share purchase agreement to acquire the entire share capital of Singapore’s TradeFlow Capital Management, a fintech-powered commodities trade enable focused on SMEs. Financial Details. The consideration for the transaction is expected to be settled in two parts. Firstly,...
BusinessLife Style Extra

SDI Group Regulatory News (SDI)

("SDI", the "Company", or the "Group") SDI Group plc, the AIM quoted group focused on the design and manufacture of scientific and technology products for use in digital imaging and sensing and control applications, announces that it received notification on 26 May 2021, that on that same day Ken Ford, Chairman of the Company, sold 500,000 ordinary shares* of 1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), at a price of 183.15 pence per Ordinary Share.
StocksStreetInsider.com

GTT: Evolution of GTT's share capital

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sell-down by Engie of 10% of GTT's share capital and issue of an exchangeable bond for an amount of â‚¬290 million. Following these operations, Engie's stake in GTT's share capital will decrease from 40.4% to c. 30%...
Businesschannele2e.com

Private Equity Firm Invests In MSP: Abry Partners Backs SDI

Private equity firm Abry Partners has made a minority investment in SDI Presence LLC (SDI), an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP). Financial terms of the deal and the MSP’s valuation were not disclosed. SDI, founded in 1996, is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) that focuses on the...
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Shareholders back M&T's acquisition of People's United

M&T Bank’s planned acquisition of People’s United Financial is closer to completion. Shareholders of both banks voted in favor of the deal, in separate meetings conducted virtually on Tuesday. "This is an important milestone in our journey to become one bank with a shared purpose and commitment to our customers...
Softwareasiatechdaily.com

Mekari, Indonesia’s SaaS for HR startup, acquires CRM software provider Qontak

Mekari, an Indonesia-based SaaS platform for human resources and finance, announced that it has completed its acquisition of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software provider Qontak. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but, as part of the transaction, Mekari said Qontak founder & CEO Brendan Rakphongphairoj will be joining...
MarketsShareCast

Issue of Equity

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Plc announces that today it issued a further 25,000 Ordinary Shares for cash at 673.75 pence per share under its Ordinary share block listing facility. Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 82,192,465 Ordinary Shares. The Company does not hold any shares...