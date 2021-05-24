Epsilon Net S A : ACQUISITION OF ALL MINORITY SHARES OF IT'S SUBSIDIARY DATA COMMUNICATION
EPSILON NET S.A. announces the acquisition of all minority shares. of its subsidiary DATA COMMUNICATION S.A. The Board of Directors of EPSILON NET S.A., announces, the acquisition of all minority shares of its subsidiary DATA COMMUNICATION S.A. (DATA COMMUNICATION S.A. SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY). After this acquisition EPSILON NET S.A. is the only shareholder of DATA COMMUNICATION S.A.www.marketscreener.com