Epsilon Net S A : ACQUISITION OF ALL MINORITY SHARES OF IT'S SUBSIDIARY DATA COMMUNICATION

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Braille Energy Systems Inc. (formerly Mincom Capital Inc.) (TSX-V:BES) ("BESI" or the "Company"), a global leader in the lithium-ion battery starter market, announced today that it plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,812,500 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.32 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $2,500,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.50 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue.