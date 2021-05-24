newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Goldman sees oil hitting $80/bbl despite likely return of Iran supply

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mvYpW_0a8ytNyu00
Pump jacks operate at sunset in Midland, Texas, U.S., February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Goldman Sachs said it expects oil prices to climb to $80 per barrel in the fourth quarter of this year, arguing that the market has underestimated a rebound in demand even with a possible resumption in Iranian supply.

"The case for higher oil prices therefore remains intact given the large vaccine-driven increase in demand in the face of inelastic supply," the bank said in a note dated Sunday.

Even "aggressively assuming" a restart of Iranian exports in July, Brent prices would still reach the $80 mark by the fourth quarter, it said.

Oil prices fell last week after Iran's president, Hassan Rouhani, said the United States was ready to lift sanctions on Tehran's oil, banking and shipping sectors.

Crude recouped some of those losses on Monday as a potential snag emerged in reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that could add more oil supply, with indirect talks between Washington and Tehran due to resume this week. read more

Goldman Sachs said a demand recovery in developed markets would offset a recent coronavirus-led hit to consumption and likely slower recovery in South Asia and Latin America.

Global demand could increase by 4.6 million barrels per day through year-end, with most of the gains likely in the next 3 months, it said.

"Mobility is rapidly increasing in the U.S. and Europe, as vaccinations accelerate and lockdowns are lifted, with freight and industrial activity also surging," the note said.

The bank also expects the Organization of the Oil Producing Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a grouping known as OPEC+, to offset any ramp-up in Iran production by halting for two months an increase in its output in the second half of 2021.

This would help offset the perceived bearish impact in the physical market of the release of Iranian floating storage, it said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Rouhani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Markets#Oil Supply#U S Crude Oil#Oil Demand#Mobility#Iranian Supply#Iran Production#Iran Nuclear Deal#Iranian Exports#Barrel#Global Demand#Brent Prices#Market#Year End#Sanctions#Tehran#Russia#Inelastic Supply#Consumption#Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Economy101.9 KELO-FM

Goldman says China is no longer center of commodities pricing

(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs said it no longer saw China as the center of commodities pricing, reasoning the pace of demand recovery in developed markets suggested Beijing as a buyer has been crowded out by Western consumers. “The bullish commodity thesis is neither about Chinese speculators nor Chinese demand growth....
Industrykfgo.com

TSX futures rise as oil prices gain

(Reuters) – Futures for Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday as oil prices gained on optimism of a demand recovery, overshadowing concerns about more supply from Iran once sanctions are lifted. Brent crude was up 0.37% at $69.72 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.55%...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Rallies Above $67 as Demand Optimism Outweighs Iran Concerns

(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains from the highest close in more than two years as optimism over burgeoning U.S.-led demand outweighed concern that Iranian supplies will jump should sanctions on official exports be lifted. West Texas Intermediate rose 0.5% in early Asian trading after settling at the highest finish since...
TrafficHouston Chronicle

Oil climbs on demand optimism as market volatility takes a hit

Oil traded near the highest close in more than two years as optimism over burgeoning U.S.-led demand outweighed concern that Iranian supplies will jump should sanctions on official exports be lifted. West Texas Intermediate edged higher after settling at the strongest since October 2018 on Thursday. With prices stuck within...
TrafficFXStreet.com

Tightening fundamentals to drive crude oil higher, despite headwinds – ANZ

Growth in oil demand is accelerating as restrictions ease ahead of the seasonal rise in travel. Meanwhile, downside risks are rising in Asia (ex-China) as virus infections rise. OPEC+ will be vigilant about the risk of additional Iranian supply and take a cautious approach to increasing its production quotas. Despite this additional supply, strategists at ANZ Bank expect further drawdowns in global inventories. Sequential drawdowns in the second and third quarters will firm up prices.
TrafficMetro International

Oil inches higher as upbeat demand outlook counters supply concerns

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices inched higher on Friday, with Brent holding near $70 a barrel as strong U.S. economic data and expectations of a rebound in global demand outweighed concerns about more supply from Iran once sanctions are lifted. Brent was up 33 cents, or 0.5%, at $69.79 a barrel...
Trafficlearnbonds.com

Oil futures head to close the week with gains on positive economic data

Oil futures are posting their fourth consecutive day of gains in early commodity trading action today while they seem poised to close the week with mid-single-digit jumps on the back of positive economic data and a beyond-expected drop in US crude inventories. So far this morning, futures of the West...
Energy Industryactionforex.com

Oil Rally Continues, Gold Dips Below 1900

Oil prices remain elevated for the sixth straight day on Friday as upbeat US data and re-opening optimism keep prices buoyant. Robust US jobs data on Thursday underpinned risk appetite, cementing hopes of a strong economic rebound in the US, the world’s largest oil consumer. Oil demand is expected to...
Energy IndustryInvestor's Business Daily

OPEC+ To Meet, With Eyes On Iran After Recent Surprises

The OPEC meeting Tuesday will discuss output quotas with an eye toward the return of Iranian crude to the market. Oil prices rose. Analysts expect the oil group and allies like Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, to continue gradually loosening output limits. Under the current output agreement, production is due to increase by 350,000 barrels per day in June and by 441,000 bpd in July.
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Crude Futures Climb 3% in May on US, Eurozone Demand Gains

WASHINGTON, D.C. (DTN) -- With traders positioning ahead of the long Memorial Day holiday weekend, oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange erased an early advance to settle the final session of May lower while July Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange eked out a modest gain at expiration. Both crude benchmarks notched better than 3% monthly gains amid a broad pickup in economic activity across developed markets and prospects of even deeper public spending in the United States that is seen boosting energy demand in the world's largest economy.
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle lower, but post gains for the week and month

U.S. oil futures settled with a loss on Friday, following five consecutive session gains, but prices settled higher for the week, as well as the month. "The U.S. economy is firing on all cylinders, with good news in every direction," said Manish Raj, chief financial officer at Velandera Energy. "Improvements in the labor market, the housing market and consumer sentiments have solidified the demand recovery picture" for oil. Traders also await the outcome of a meeting on Tuesday of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, who will assess the latest oil-market conditions and decide on production levels. "We believe that OPEC+ will reaffirm its production hike next week, as demand fundamentals have only improved since the previous alliance meeting," said Raj. West Texas Intermediate oil for July delivery declined by 53 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $66.32 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Front-month contract prices gained more than 4% for the week, as well as the month, FactSet data show.
Trafficrigzone.com

Light Crude Up 4.3% for the Week

(Bloomberg) -- Oil posted its biggest weekly gain since the middle of April ahead of the U.S. Memorial Day weekend that kicks off the country’s summer driving season. West Texas Intermediate rose 4.3% this week. A spate of positive U.S. economic data this week continued to highlight the recovery taking shape in the world’s largest oil-consuming country, while Americans are expected to unleash demand built up during the pandemic from this weekend onward.
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

Column: China’s U.S. corn demand yet to disappoint despite lurking doubts

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Reuters) - Market participants this week became apprehensive regarding China’s massive corn purchasing program out of the United States as cancellation rumors floated around. So far, no additional cancellations have been officially confirmed and the Asian country apparently continues to buy. China has been buying unprecedented amounts...
Industryarcamax.com

Highest price ever for every major commodity

Prices for nearly every natural commodity have grown over the past year, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic's effect on the economy. Sugar costs grew by 54%, soybeans by 83%, and corn by more than 100%. Commodity prices rise and fall along with supply and demand. The past year stirred up a perfect storm with the shutdown of the economy, supply chain issues and manufacturing plant closures all occurring at the same time. Now that the economy appears to be reemerging, will there be a settling of commodity prices, or will they continue to gain steam and grow?