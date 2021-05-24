EDITORIAL | Removing gendered terms at Penn State is a step in the right direction for inclusivity
Penn State has long been the proverbial poster child for large, state-based public universities. A recent Faculty Senate decision that recommended removing gendered and binary terms from program and course descriptions garnered national attention: CNN covered the approved proposition, and NowThis informed its 2.7 million Twitter followers about the removal of terms like freshman and sophomore.www.collegian.psu.edu