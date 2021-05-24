EDITORIAL | Removing gendered terms at Penn State is a step in the right direction for inclusivity

Depending on your general views of governance as well as whether you agree with who is in charge at the moment, the separation of federal, state and local rules and regulations can be seen as both positive and negative. This has been pushed out to the forefront with the Covid pandemic: grumbling can be found across the political spectrum, about lackadaisical or overly constrictive state and local restrictions depending on your location, and concerns that federal guidance is both too lax and egregious overreach.