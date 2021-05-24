Red Exterior Color

BLANCO has relaunched its Linus kitchen faucet collection with new full-color finishes. The updated faucet has been re-engineered to clean using less water, boasting a water-efficient 1.5 gpm flow rate. The sleek low-profile style, fully insulated pull-out handspray and angular design of the Linus is in keeping with modern design principles. The faucet’s new colors match all nine Silgranit sink colors, and provide further options with two metal finishes – Chrome and PVD Steel. In addition to the Linus changing from dual finish to full color refresh, BLANCO is adding two brand new hues across its entire faucet offering: Coal Black, a matte black accent, and Concrete Gray, a soft shade of dove gray.