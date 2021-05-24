newsbreak-logo
Warhammer 40K: UR-025 & the Men of Iron

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we delve into the machines that almost destroyed mankind & the galaxy, and who still walk the galaxy. UR-025 is an ancient Robot that pre-dates the Imperium itself. UR-025 dates back to a time when Mankind first perfected artificial intelligence. The robot is infact one of the ancient Men of Iron which once ravaged the Galaxy. The construct views itself as above humanity but seems to hold no real malice for it, and even seems to regret having to kill in order to remain freeWhen it learned that a new Blackstone Fortress had appeared in the galaxy, UR-025 joined with a group in order to explore it. However, to hide its true identity, UR-025 has posed as one of the Adeptus Mechanicus‘s Legio Cybernetica warmachines, whose Magos Nanctos III had sent it to learn the Fortress’ secrets. Now that UR-025 is within the vast Xenos structure, the Robot’s main goal is to find the Fortress’ forbidden technologies and seek out the seemingly sentient constructs that inhabit it.

