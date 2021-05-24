newsbreak-logo
Weekend Sports in Brief

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GOLF

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Phil Mickelson has made history at the PGA Championship as the oldest, at 50, winner in major championship history.

Mickelson finished off his 73 with a simple par on the 72nd hole to the wild cheers of fans at the Ocean Course.

Mickelson raised his arms in triumph and hugged his caddie, his brother Tim, for his sixth career major and second PGA win joining his Wanamaker Trophy from Baltusrol in 2005.

Mickelson broke the previous mark for oldest player that was held by 48-year-old Julius Boros in winning the 1968 PGA Championship.

Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka tied for second. Oosthuizen had a 73 and Koepka, who held the lead after the first hole, finished with a 74.

British Open champion Shane Lowry, 49-year-old Padraig Harrington, Harry Higgs and Paul Casey tied for fourth, four shots behind Mickelson.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Wei-Ling Hsu eagled the par-5 15th hole creating a four-shot swing that gave her a two-shot lead, and won the LPGA Tour’s Pure Silk Championship for her first career victory.

She closed with a 3-under 68 to finish at 13-under 271, two shots clear of playing partner Moriya Jutanugarn.

Jutanugarn had a 70. Jessica Korda was third at 10 under after a 70.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cameron Young completed a wire-to-wire victory in the AdventHealth Championship for his first Korn Ferry Tour title.

The first wire-to-wire winner on the tour since 2018, Young closed with an 4-under 68 for a two-stroke victory over Dawie van der Walt at Blue Hills Country Club. The 24-year-old former Wake Forest player finished at 19-under 269.

Van der Walt also shot a 68. Zach Wright was third at 16 under after a 64.

AUTO RACING

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Scott Dixon slammed the brakes on IndyCar’s current youth movement by winning his fourth Indianapolis 500 pole by a mere 0.03 seconds on Sunday.

The six-time IndyCar champion was the ninth and final driver to make his four-lap qualifying attempt around Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and he had to beat a pair of IndyCar’s rising young stars to grab the pole.

Colton Herta, the 21-year-old American signed just last week to a contract extension with Andretti Autosport, made his attempt moments before Dixon. Herta’s average speed of 231.665 mph put him on the pole ahead of Rinus VeeKay, the 20-year-old Dutchman who became a first-time winner a week ago on the road course at Indy.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Chase Elliott raced to a short and slippery victory Sunday as rain spoiled the end of NASCAR’s debut at the Circuit of the Americas, where drivers struggled to navigate the winding course in the first rain race in Cup Series history.

Elliott, the defending series champion, won for the first time this year and the sixth time on a road course. He has won five of the last six road races.

He also earned his 12th career victory, No. 800 for Chevrolet and No. 268 for Hendrick Motorsports, tying Petty Enterprises for most victories.

The race was called while under a red flag on Lap 54 of 68 because of poor visibility and standing water on the track caused by heavy rain. Elliott’s teammate, Kyle Larson, and Team Penske’s Joey Logano rounded out the top three.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kyle Busch turned in a dominating performance to win the NASCAR Xfinity race at the Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, with lessons learned for maybe an even bigger victory later in the weekend.

Busch led 36 of 46 laps and finished 11 seconds ahead of A.J. Allmendinger for his record 98th Xfinity victory and 217th in NASCAR’s top three series.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Todd Gilliland powered through wet conditions early, then grabbed the lead late to pull away for his first NASCAR trucks series victory of the season Saturday at the Circuit of the Americas.

Gilliland was in a four-car group that drew from the pack at the start of the final stage, then overtook Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Kaz Grala over the final laps. This was his second career trucks win and first since 2019.

MONACO (AP) — Max Verstappen took the lead in the Formula One championship race for the first time in his career with a dominating victory Sunday at the Monaco Grand Prix, his first win on the vaunted circuit.

Verstappen took control of the race right at the start from the second position, in part because pole sitter Charles Leclerc did not start the race as a result of a mechanical issue.

Verstappen darted in front of Valtteri Bottas and led start to finish for his second win of the season and 12th of his career. The Red Bull driver took a four-point lead over seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton in the standings.

NHL

Colorado forward Nazem Kadri is appealing his eight-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of St. Louis defenseman Justin Faulk, looking to get it reduced with the Avalanche moving on to the second round.

The NHL Players’ Association filed the appeal Sunday night on Kadri’s behalf. The first appeal goes to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, and Kadri could then take his case to a neutral arbitrator if he so chooses.

After the Avalanche finished off a sweep of the Blues, Kadri has six games left to serve on the initial suspension, pending the appeals process. Colorado will face the winner of the Vegas-Minnesota series in the second round.

TENNIS

PARMA, Italy (AP) — American teenager Coco Gauff stormed to her second career singles title as she comfortably dispatched Wang Qiang 6-1, 6-3 at the Emilia-Romagna Open in her first clay-court final on Saturday.

The 17-year-old Gauff needed just 74 minutes to beat her Chinese opponent in Parma.

She won more than three-quarters of her first-service points and fended off each of the four break points she faced against the 48th-ranked Wang.

GYMNASTICS

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Simone Biles and her ever-expanding array of signature skills sure look ready for the Tokyo Olympics.

The reigning world and Olympic gymnastics champion returned to competition for the first time in more than 18 months by cruising to victory at the U.S. Classic.

Biles’ all-around score of 58.400 included a 16.100 on vault after she became the first woman to complete a Yurchenko double-pike in competition.

Jordan Chiles was second and Kayla DiCello finished third.

BOXING

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has signed a contract to fight Deontay Wilder for the third time, the British boxer’s American promoter said Sunday.

Top Rank said on its official Twitter page that the fight will take place in Las Vegas on July 24, with a video showing Fury signing the contract.

Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round in Las Vegas in February last year to take the WBC belt from the American. Their first fight, in December 2018, ended in a draw.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Scotland’s Josh Taylor knocked down Jose Ramirez in the sixth and seventh rounds and unanimously outpointed him Saturday night to become the undisputed junior welterweight champion.

All three judges scored it 114-112.

Taylor (18-0, 13 KOs), who already held the WBA and IBF titles, is the first Scottish fighter to attain undisputed status after taking Ramirez’s WBC and WBO belts.

Ramirez (26-1, 17 KOs) had only been knocked down twice in his career previously.

MOUNTAIN MARATHON

BEIJING (AP) — Twenty-one people running a mountain marathon have died in northwestern China after hail, freezing rain and gale winds hit the high-altitude race, state media reported Sunday.

After an all night rescue operation in freezing temperatures involving more than 700 personnel, rescuers were able to confirm that 151 people were safe out of a total of 172 participants. Twenty-one had died, according to the official Xinhua News Agency, which said the runners suffered from physical discomfort and the sudden drop in temperature.

OBITUARY

Robert Marchand, a diminutive Frenchman who once was told he would never excel in cycling only to set world records as a centenarian, has died. He was 109.

Marchand, who until recently was still riding his exercise bike 20 minutes a day, died overnight at the care home where he lived outside Paris, the facility’s director told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Marchand, just 1.52 meters (5-feet) tall and weighing 52 kilograms (115 pounds), cycled from Paris to Moscow in 1992 and set the record for someone over the age of 100 riding 100 kilometers (62 miles).

SYDNEY (AP) — Bob Fulton, one of the most celebrated players in Australian rugby league and a former captain, coach and selector of the Kangaroos, has died. He was 73.

Fulton’s death was announced Sunday by his close friend, broadcaster Ray Hadley, on the Sydney radio station 2GB. A cause of death was not given.

Fulton coached Australia to World Cup wins in 1992 and 1995 and is the only man to have won a premiership and Ashes series, against England, as player, captain and coach.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

