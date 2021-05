If you want to make a large amount of money with a handful of friends or players in GTA Online, a good way to do this is to complete one of the various heists available in the game. These heists have you and your team complete a series of objectives, and the better you finish these objectives and complete certain tasks, the more payout you and your teammates can receive to reap more rewards. Not every heist is the same, and some provide more payouts based on their difficulty.