BERNARDS TWP. - The Ridge High School track team captured both the boys' and girls' team trophies at the Somerset County Relays held in Basking Ridge on Saturday, April 24. After missing the entire season last year due to the pandemic, the athletes were excited to finally have a chance to compete. With all of the local indoor meets cancelled as well this winter, the team has been training for months with little to no opportunity to show what they could do.