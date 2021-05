Acetaminophen, often sold under the brand name Tylenol, is used all around the world to relieve pain and fever from illness or injury (via CNS Drug Reviews). It was first made in 1878, but wasn't sold until the 1950s. Acetaminophen can help relieve headaches, menstrual pain, aches associated with the flu, and other mild to moderate pain (via WebMD). For children ages two and older, it's commonly prescribed to reduce fever and discomfort from sickness (via Mayo Clinic). While it's long been a popular over-the-counter drug for adults, studies are now showing that it may not be a good idea to use it to treat more severe health conditions such as back pain (Via The Medical Journal of Australia).