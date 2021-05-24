Birthday party gets out of hand: Influx of guests after invitation via TikTok | Abroad

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleAn invitation to a beach party on the TikTok app on Saturday night in Huntington Beach, Calif., Sparked a wave of guests, resulting in many arrests. Police arrested 149 adolescents and young adults for vandalism or disturbing public order. According to US media reports, the event drew more than 2,500 people to the coastal city south of Los Angeles. Also the night before, some 400 revelers had come to the beach who police said were misbehaving.

