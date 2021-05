While detractors have argued that threats against physical infrastructure are overstated and largely theoretical, the growing list of organizations that have been successfully attacked suggests otherwise. And now the media is full of reports of the flow-on effects of the ransomware attack leveled against Colonial Pipeline by the DarkSide cybercriminal gang. In fact, a lot has happened since – US President Joe Biden has signed an executive order aimed at improving the nation’s cyber-defenses and the company has restarted normal operations, while DarkSide claims to have shut up shop and there are also reports that Colonial Pipeline paid the gang $5 million in ransom.