This Small Detail On Mare Of Easttown Could Change Everything
Mare of Easttown has wrapped up the mystery of Katie Bailey. But with two more episodes to go, there's still the murder of Erin McMenamin left to solve. Episode 6 began with Chief Carter putting Mare back on the case, and she proves herself more than up to the challenge. By episode's end, she's tracked down Billy Ross, convinced he's DJ's birth father. But is Billy a red herring? Whatever is in the photo Jess brings forward in Mare Of Easttown may exonerate him.www.elitedaily.com