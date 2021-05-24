newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

This Small Detail On Mare Of Easttown Could Change Everything

Elite Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMare of Easttown has wrapped up the mystery of Katie Bailey. But with two more episodes to go, there's still the murder of Erin McMenamin left to solve. Episode 6 began with Chief Carter putting Mare back on the case, and she proves herself more than up to the challenge. By episode's end, she's tracked down Billy Ross, convinced he's DJ's birth father. But is Billy a red herring? Whatever is in the photo Jess brings forward in Mare Of Easttown may exonerate him.

www.elitedaily.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Hbo Max#Mare Of Easttown Season#Ross Family Reunion#Easttown Finale#Information Mare#Bed#Episode#Chief Carter#Lake Harmony
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

A Guide to Who the Hell Is Related to Who on Mare of Easttown

Watch: Kate Winslet Sets Record Straight About Vacationing With Leo. Sure, that's what her new-in-town partner asked Mare (Kate Winslet) in episode three of Mare of Easttown, but it easily could've been asked by viewers from the very beginning of the gripping series. Created by Brad Ingelsby, HBO's latest buzzy...
TV & VideosA.V. Club

A shocking Mare Of Easttown solves some of its mysteries, but at a hefty cost

In Easttown, all battles are hard-fought and rarely won. There are few victories to be found and the few that do exist are of the Pyrrhic variety, hence the ticker-tape parade to honor a high school basketball game played decades earlier. Easttown roses have thorns, but also razor-edged petals, so every bouquet is grocery-chain carnations and baby’s breath. At least that’s how it feels to watch “Illusions,” which swiftly connects important dots after all of episode four’s dawdling, but brings swift, startling ends for multiple characters.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Mare of Easttown episode 5 promo: Are the walls closing in on Mare?

Tomorrow night on Mare of Easttown episode 5, the crisis for our title character is about to escalate again. What is the reason for that? It starts with some more missing victims and, to go from here, her personal life continues to spiral. Every key player in her life is about to see things go from bad to worse — there is no real avoiding it. She’s also feeling the weight of expectations in a way that she hasn’t before. She’s realizing that she fundamentally can’t be who a lot of other people want her to be. That’s a psychological challenge that many people face in their lives, and few of them have the challenges that routinely Mare does.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Mare of Easttown’ Episode 6 Trailer Preview

Mare of Easttown Episode 6 can not come to HBO and HBO Max fast enough. After the shocking events of Mare of Easttown Episode 5, when none other than dear Detective Colin Zabel (Evan Peters) was killed off with a shot to the head, we’re desperate to find out what happens next. Mare (Kate Winslet) might have saved the likes of Katie Bailey (Caitlin Houlahan) and Missy Sayers (Sasha Frolova), but she still has to figure out who killed Erin McMenamin (Cailee Spaeny). The Mare of Easttown Episode 6 trailer seems to preview that Mare is about to get closer to that dark truth.
TV & VideosDen of Geek

Mare of Easttown Is a Story of Addiction

This article contains spoilers for Mare of Easttown through episode 5. On its surface, Mare of Easttown is a murder mystery: Who killed poor, sweet, Erin McMenamin? By the time the credits roll on the final episode, we will almost certainly have that answer (unless we don’t). Yet, the connective tissue of the series goes much deeper than a simple whodunnit. The threads that bind the citizens of Easttown together are woven through with unspoken pain, loss, and tightly held secrets.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Mare of Easttown Review: Illusions (Season 1 Episode 5)

Mare of Easttown Season 1 Episode 5, “Illusions,” solves one of the series’ biggest mysteries on a riveting and tragic fifth episode. There’s no shortage of topics to discuss with “Illusions,” but the big one — the thing that caused the collective gasp of viewers watching live and blew up countless fan theories– is the death of Detective Colin Zabel.
TV SeriesJanesville Gazette

Breaking down 'Mare of Easttown's' most shocking moment yet

The following contains major spoilers from the fifth episode of HBO's "Mare of Easttown." In our eyes, there's no such thing as too much discussion of HBO's already-much-discussed crime drama "Mare of Easttown," starring Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan, a memorably accented, Wawa-loving police detective in Delaware County, Pa. — where she's investigating the disappearance of two teenage girls and the death of another.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Preview — Mare of Easttown Season 1 Episode 6: Sore Must Be the Storm

Katie Bailey has been found, but there is still a murderer on the loose on Mare of Easttown Season 1 Episdoe 6, “Sore Must Be the Storm.”. On Mare of Easttown Season 1 Episode 5, “Illusions,” Mare and Detective Zabel find and rescue both Katie Bailey and Missy Sayers but in the series most shocking twist, it costs Detective Zabel his life when he is shot and killed by the kidnapper.
TV SeriesRefinery29

Mare Of Easttown Episode 5 Recap: “Doing Something Great Is Overrated”

Major, major spoilers are ahead. Katie Bailey is alive. In the final moments of the last episode, it was revealed to viewers that Katie had been kidnapped by a man with a connection to Bennie's Tavern. But Detective Colin Zabel (Evan Peters) and Mare (Kate Winslet), who is still gun- and badge-less after planting drugs on her son's girlfriend, don't know this yet. They still have to put in the legwork to solve this case themselves.
TV SeriesThe Guardian

Mare of Easttown: terrifying, riveting TV that’s a wonder to witness

Warning: this article contains spoilers to episode five of Mare of Easttown on Sky Atlantic/HBO. Please don’t read on if you haven’t watched. I get through so much television that my twist-spotting abilities are now at full fitness. I am a spoiler athlete, trained and ready for the viewing olympics. I roll my eyes at any “sudden” reveal, groan that it had been so obviously signposted from episode one.
RestaurantsVulture

Here’s What Every Mare of Easttown Character Would Order at Wawa

Whether HBO’s Mare of Easttown, a show that depicts the people of the Philadelphia suburbs as quasi-incestuous cranks incapable of correctly pronouncing the letter “o,” has been good for them is a subject of some debate. (See: the comments on any Facebook post about “Murdur Durdur.”) But it has undoubtedly been good for their sandwiches. The show’s many references to Wawa, a quick-service chain beloved both for its hoagies and its status as a regional signifier, have put the humble store in the national spotlight. Star Kate Winslet has spent so much of her promo tour extolling its virtues that it’s tempting to wonder whether Wawa has been paying her under the table, either in cash or in Tastykakes.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Mare of Easttown Episode 6: What to Expect?

With an ending as explosive as that of ‘Mare of Easttown’ episode 5, everyone is bound to have many questions. Is Colin dead? Who Killed Erin? What is John up to? Well, we were curious about the same things that you are. After all, this limited series, led by an ensemble cast that includes Kate Winslet, Evan Peters, Julianne Nicholson, and Jean Smart, has really gripped all of our imaginations. So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Mare of Easttown episode 6 spoilers: Mare takes the case back

As we prepare for Mare of Easttown episode 6 on HBO tomorrow night, one thing is abundantly clear: Mare’s finding herself at the center of the storm. After being forced to take a backseat on the case, she’s finding herself back in a position to run things. Unfortunately, this is also coming at a time where she has to mourn what happened to Zabel. It doesn’t appear like he is sprouting back up from the dead and with that, she’ll have to balance out her pain and what is right in front of her.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Press

‘Mare of Easttown’: The Investigation Closes in on the Killer (RECAP)

[Warning: This story contains spoilers for Mare of Easttown Episode 6, “Sore Must Be the Storm.”]. The penultimate episode of Mare of Easttown can best be summed up as an hour of breakthroughs and breakdowns. It’s an episode that sees Mare (Kate Winslet) finally reach her breaking point as the emotions of the case cause unresolved grief to rise to the surface. At the same time, there are monumental breakthroughs in the murder investigation that sets up what promises to be a tense and riveting finale.
TV Series25yearslatersite.com

Mare of Easttown Episode 6: A Sheehan Unraveling

The following contains spoilers for Mare of Easttown Episode 6, “Sore Must Be the Storm”. It was hard watching tonight’s Mare of Easttown and even more to sit here and discuss it because there were a lot of things that hit really close to home with me. I keep having the words Mare’s therapist says repeating, “I think you’ve sought out an external solution for your internal pain. You’ve been hiding behind other people’s grief.” Episode 6 certainly explores Mare’s (Kate Winslet) and Siobhan’s (Angourie Rice) ways of processing their grief and work towards overcoming their trauma.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Mare of Easttown Recap: Case Closed?

It sure looks like we found out who killed Erin McMenamin in Mare of Easttown‘s penultimate episode… but the killer might be looking to add to the body count. Sunday’s episode opens with Mare waking up in the hospital after killing Potts and saving Katie Bailey and Missy. She’s a hero now, with the press mobbing her as she returns home, but Colin is still dead (R.I.P.), and Potts couldn’t have killed Erin because he was out of town that night. Plus, Deacon Mark insists he didn’t kill her in a teary interview with the cops,