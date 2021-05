Subsea 7 has gained a very large contract from Brazilian energy group Petrobras to help develop a major oilfield in the Santos Basin. Petrobras has contracted Subsea 7 to provide multiple services to develop the Mero-3 field, 200 km off the southern coast of the state of Rio de Janeiro. This field lies in water depths of 2.2 km below the salt layer of rock, within the seabed, that covers much of the region.