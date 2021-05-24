newsbreak-logo
Minneapolis, MN

AM Prep-Cooler Copy

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GEORGE FLOYD’S FAMILY, PROTESTERS TO MARK 1-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF DEATH

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Members of George Floyd’s family and others who lost loved ones to police encounters, joined activists and citizens in Minneapolis yesterday for a march.

It’s one of several events planned around the country to mark the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death at the hands of police.

The George Floyd Memorial Foundation hosted events in Minneapolis this weekend to honor Floyd on the anniversary.

Tomorrow marks a year since Floyd died as ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on the Black man’s neck. Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of murder and manslaughter. Floyd’s death sparked worldwide protests and calls for change in policing in the U.S.

SPATE OF ANTI-TRANSGENDER LAWS ENACTED IN TENNESSEE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Conservative lawmakers nationwide introduced a flurry of anti-LGBTQ bills this year — but no state’s political leaders have gone further than those in Tennessee in enacting new laws targeting transgender people.

Lawmakers passed — and Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed — five new bills into law. The laws were enacted despite concerns that they further discriminate against an already vulnerable population.

Critics also say some of the laws are unworkable — and could damage the state’s reputation.

Supporters defend the laws, arguing that one protects parental rights, others protect girls and women — and one even improves equality. Opponents reject those claims.

Legislatures in 30 other states, most Republican-controlled, have considered banning trans youth from sports teams that align with their gender identity. Another 20 have weighed bans on gender-confirming medical care for transgender minors.

The Human Rights Campaign calls 2021 the worst year for anti-LGBTQ legislation in recent history.

CABLE CAR COLLAPSE IN ITALY KILLS 14

ROME (AP) — A cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view of some of northern Italy’s most picturesque lakes plunged to the ground yesterday, then tumbled down the slope.

Authorities say 14 people died. The lone survivor, a young child, is now hospitalized in serious condition with broken bones.

The mayor of Stresa, where the incident occurred, said it appears a cable broke, sending the car careening until it hit a pylon and then fell to the ground. Marcella Severino says once it hit the ground, the cable car rolled over “two or three times” before plowing into some trees. The mayor says some of those who died were thrown from the cable car.

The Italian government has formed a commission to investigate the disaster.

VOLCANO ERUPS IN EASTERN CONGO, AT LEAST 15 DEAD

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Torrents of lava poured into villages after dark in eastern Congo with little warning, leaving at least 15 people dead.

Officials and survivors say the lava torrents from Mount Nyiragongo on Saturday night destroyed more than 500 homes. The eruption sent about 5,000 people fleeing from the city of Goma across the nearby border into Rwanda. The U.N. children’s agency says another 25,000 sought refuge to the northwest in Sake.

At last word yesterday, more than 170 children are still feared missing. UNICEF officials say they are organizing efforts to help unaccompanied children.

