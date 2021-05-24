newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky caregiver sentenced in abuse of vulnerable adult

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to abusing a vulnerable adult at a Kentucky care facility has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Daniel L. Wright II, 39, was convicted of wanton abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult and sentenced by Circuit Judge John T. Prather Jr. on Thursday, according to a statement from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office.

Wright was also ordered to be placed on the state’s caregiver misconduct registry, a resource that agencies can use while screening potential employees.

Wright was working at a Pulaski County facility for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in May 2019 when he was accused of repeatedly kicking a “vulnerable adult,” leaving the man with severe injuries, prosecutors said.

Cameron’s office alleged Wright later tried to convince other staffers to help him cover up the encounter.

A Pulaski Grand Jury indicted Wright in November 2019 for knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult. He pleaded guilty last month.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

465K+
Followers
237K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
County
Pulaski County, KY
Pulaski County, KY
Government
City
Somerset, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vulnerable Adult#Caregiver#State Prison#State Attorney General#Ky#Misconduct#Ap#Circuit#Pulaski Grand Jury#Severe Injuries#Ky#Man#Prather#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Groups ask Mississippi court to revisit initiatives ruling

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — People sponsoring new new ballot initiatives said Friday that they want the Mississippi Supreme Court to reverse its recent ruling that invalidated the state’s initiative process. They said they are doing so because Secretary of State Michael Watson announced Thursday that he would not seek reconsideration...
Kansas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

2 escaped inmates from Kansas recaptured in Oklahoma

COLUMBUS, Kan. (AP) — Two inmates who escaped from a southeast Kansas jail on Monday have been recaptured in Oklahoma, authorities said Friday. Mark Gerald Hopkins II and Michael Wayne Martsolf were captured in Ottawa County, Oklahoma, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said. Details of how the men were captured were not released.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
The Associated Press

Californian charged with assaulting cops in Capitol breach

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man was charged Friday with using a weapon to assault officers guarding the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Body camera footage caught Sean Michael McHugh, 34, of Auburn pushing a large metal sign into a line of uniformed officers during the riot and spraying an unknown, yellow chemical on police, prosecutors said.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Maryland’s governor vetoes more than a dozen measures

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed more than a dozen measures Friday, including one aimed at creating greater transparency in emergency procurements — like the one that made headlines when Hogan confidentially purchased 500,000 COVID-19 tests from South Korea that later stirred controversy. The bill would require...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Mississippi shipyard has $302M contract; options to $724M

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi shipyard has a $302 million contract for amphibious and dock landing ships, with options that could more than double the total. The Pentagon’s list of contracts signed Friday says the Huntington Ingalls Inc. shipyard in Pascagoula is expected to complete the work by May 2028, according to the Pentagon’s list of contracts signed Friday.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Nevada congresswoman announces divorce

LAS VEGAS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Susie Lee and her husband are divorcing, the second-term Nevada Democrat announced Friday, calling it a “difficult but mutual decision.”. Lee said she and her husband, Dan, will continue to co-parent their two children. “Dan and I have raised them together for the past...
Mississippi StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Mississippi trooper killed in crash

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was killed Friday in a crash on Highway 16, law enforcement said. Canton officials confirmed the incident happened on the roadway near Old Yazoo Road, WAPT-TV reported. The Mississippi Department of Transportation said the highway is closed while an investigation is conducted.
Kentucky StateWSAZ

COVID in Ky. | 285 new cases, 6 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said COVID cases continue to trend downward as more Kentuckians get vaccinated. More than 1.9 million residents had received at least a first vaccine dose as of Monday. Lewis County in eastern Kentucky is among counties with the least number of residents vaccinated.
Indiana StateWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...
Kentucky Stateocmonitor.com

Gov. Beshear: 1,927,168 People Have Received At Least Their First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,927,168 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. “Overall, 54% of all Kentucky adults and 80% of Kentuckians 65 and older now have at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “And for more good news, Kentuckians as young as 12 have started getting their shots of hope.”
Kentucky Stateohiovalleyresource.org

Kentucky COVID Cases Continue To Drop

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says COVID-19 cases have declined for three weeks in a row. In his Monday briefing on coronavirus, Beshear said the state is on track to do away with its mask mandate by June 11, but there will be exceptions. Masks will still be required in health...