Kentucky caregiver sentenced in abuse of vulnerable adult

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to abusing a vulnerable adult at a Kentucky care facility has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Daniel L. Wright II, 39, was convicted of wanton abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult and sentenced by Circuit Judge John T. Prather Jr. on Thursday, according to a statement from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office.

Wright was also ordered to be placed on the state’s caregiver misconduct registry, a resource that agencies can use while screening potential employees.

Wright was working at a Pulaski County facility for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in May 2019 when he was accused of repeatedly kicking a “vulnerable adult,” leaving the man with severe injuries, prosecutors said.

Cameron’s office alleged Wright later tried to convince other staffers to help him cover up the encounter.

A Pulaski Grand Jury indicted Wright in November 2019 for knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult. He pleaded guilty last month.