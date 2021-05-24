newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

First Among Equals

hockeybuzz.com
 4 days ago

No team likes to have wasted 1st round draft picks that either flop royally or get traded for other assets then flourish in their new organizations. The Blackhawks are no different and have their fair share of such 1st rounders from over the past 15 years. Starting after Patrick Kane...

hockeybuzz.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Franson
Person
Ryan Hartman
Person
Dylan Mclaughlin
Person
Kirby Dach
Person
Phillip Danault
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Flyers#Hawks#Miskolci Dvtk Polar Bears#Slovakian#Polish#Panthers#Ufa#Elc#Boston College#Ncaa#Vita Hasten Hc#Echl#Phillips Mitchell#Ahl#Coyotes#Sabres#Wjc#Equivalent Players#Equivalents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLNHL

Hartman fined $5,000 for actions in Wild game against Blues

NEW YORK - Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for a dangerous trip against St. Louis Blues forward Sammy Blais during NHL Game No. 803 in St. Louis on Thursday, May 13, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.
NHLFrankfort Times

Teravainen produces as Hurricanes top Red Wings 3-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and assist for his first points in more than two months, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Thursday night to stretch their points streak to nine games. Teravainen was in his second game back after sitting...
NHLCBS Sports

Flyers' Kevin Hayes: Rejoining lineup

Hayes (not injury related) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game versus New Jersey, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Hayes sat as a healthy scratch for Thursday's loss to the Devils, but he was never expected to be held out of the lineup for long. He's notched 27 points through 49 games this campaign.
NHLwiartonecho.com

Crazy, condensed 56-game season getting more difficult for Canadiens

This crazy, condensed 56-game NHL season isn’t getting any easier for the Canadiens. With Carey Price (concussion) and Brendan Gallagher (fractured thumb) already sidelined, the Canadiens were missing Tomas Tatar, Paul Byron and Jonathan Drouin at Wednesday’s morning skate in Brossard before facing the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday night at the Bell Centre.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Canadiens' Danault leaves game vs. Maple Leafs with upper-body injury

Montreal Canadiens centre Phillip Danault left for the dressing room during the first period of Thursday night's contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs and did not return. Head coach Dominique Ducharme said after the game that Danault has been playing through an upper-body injury for a few days and will be evaluated further on Friday. The injury is not believed to be long-term.
NHLDelaware County Daily Times

Flyers' fall something Vigneault isn't ready to talk abouit

Alain Vigneault held true to holding his tongue Friday, something he's sworn himself to do in recent days despite repeated media questions about what went wrong with his hockey team this season. Vigneault's Flyers, expecting big things after taking the New York Islanders to seven games in the second round...
NHLchatsports.com

[Injury Report] Phillip Danault done for the night

Not long into the game with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Phillip Danault exited for the locker room, and didn’t come back for the rest of the first period. The Montreal Canadiens have announced that he will not return to the game. Phillip Danault ne reviendra pas au jeu ce soir.
NHLcanescountry.com

They said it: Aho, Teravainen, Skjei, Brind’Amour on win over Red Wings

The Hurricanes extended their point streak to nine games with a win over Detroit Thursday night. Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and an assist for his 300th career point, Brady Skjei scored and Sebastian Aho had two assists. Skjei, Aho, Teravainen and Rod Brind’Amour spoke to the media after the...
NHLCBS Sports

Flyers' Kevin Hayes: Halts lengthy goal drought

Hayes scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 7-2 win over Pittsburgh. Hayes opened the scoring less than six minutes into the game, grabbing a rebound off the end boards and depositing it for his 12th goal of the season. It ended a 16-game goal slump for Hayes, who last lit the lamp March 29 against Buffalo.
NHLcanescountry.com

About Last Night: Milestones and Returns to Form

The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 Thursday night at PNC Arena to finish off the season series and extend their point streak to nine games. It was a pretty dominant win for the Hurricanes, who with six games remaining, remain in the driver’s seat for control of the division.
NHLNHL

Recap: Canes Best Red Wings

The Carolina Hurricanes opened a five-game homestand with a 3-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. The Canes, for whatever reason, struggled at times against Detroit this season; coming into the season series finale between the two teams, the Canes sported a paltry 3-3-1 record against the Red Wings. The two teams traded some quality scoring chances in the first period, as the Canes settled in on the heels of an extended road trip. Once they got on the board in the second, they rolled and steadily dominated. The Canes held onto the puck. They were disciplined. They limited the Red Wings to just 17 shots on goal, including just three in the third period. It was exactly the type of win you probably expected to see the Canes land more than four times against the Wings this season, but that's hockey, right? With the victory, the Canes move two points closer to clinching first place in the Central Division.
NHLNHL

Recap: Nedeljkovic, Canes Top Blue Jackets in OT

Nedeljkovic records 31 saves, first NHL point in 2-1 OT win. Alex Nedeljkovic made 31 saves and recorded the game-winning assist to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 2-1 overtime victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. HIGHLIGHTS | PHOTO GALLERY | STATISTICS. The Difference. On Friday, Alex Nedeljkovic made his...
NHLFrankfort Times

Giroux, Hayes help Flyers to win over first-place Penguins

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two goals and an assist, Kevin Hayes gave Philadelphia a rare early lead, and the Flyers skated to an easy 7-2 victory over the first-place Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night. Joel Farabee had a goal and two assists and Shayne Gostisbehere, Wade Allison and...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Flyers Gameday: 5/1/21 vs NJ

Alain Vigneault's Philadelphia Flyers (22-21-7) are home on Saturday to take on Lindy Ruff's New Jersey Devils (16-27-7). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The two have been facing off all week. Tonight's game is the fourth of...
NHLthepost.on.ca

Stu Cowan: Canadiens' roller-coaster season wears on players

This Canadiens season is turning into a real-life version of the Lance et Compte TV series from the mid-1980s. That soap opera on ice, written by journalist Réjean Tremblay and novelist Louis Caron, focused on the personal and professional life of Pierre Lambert, a player with the fictional Le National NHL team in Quebec City.
Raleigh, NCNHL

Registration Opens Saturday for Learn to Play: First Goal Program

RALEIGH, NC - Registration for the Carolina Hurricanes' Learn to Play: First Goal program will open Saturday, May 1, at 9 a.m. This year, the program features locations in Cary, Charlotte, Fort Bragg, Garner, Greensboro, Hillsborough, Raleigh and Wake Forest. The First Goal program is available for just $250 per person and has introduced over 2,500 children to the game of hockey in its five years in North Carolina.
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Hurricanes ride momentum into final matchup vs. Blue Jackets

The Carolina Hurricanes already are one of the hottest teams in the NHL. They could be receiving yet another boost. With the return of left winger Teuvo Teravainen to the lineup, the Hurricanes might be stronger in several areas when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night in Raleigh, N.C.