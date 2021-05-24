First Among Equals

The Carolina Hurricanes opened a five-game homestand with a 3-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. The Canes, for whatever reason, struggled at times against Detroit this season; coming into the season series finale between the two teams, the Canes sported a paltry 3-3-1 record against the Red Wings. The two teams traded some quality scoring chances in the first period, as the Canes settled in on the heels of an extended road trip. Once they got on the board in the second, they rolled and steadily dominated. The Canes held onto the puck. They were disciplined. They limited the Red Wings to just 17 shots on goal, including just three in the third period. It was exactly the type of win you probably expected to see the Canes land more than four times against the Wings this season, but that's hockey, right? With the victory, the Canes move two points closer to clinching first place in the Central Division.