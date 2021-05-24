newsbreak-logo
EDITORIAL: There's a price to pay for free college

By Dallas Morning News
Derrick
 5 days ago

On President Joe Biden's plan to offer two years of free community college, it's encouraging to see even some in the academic community have misgivings. According to a report in the Chronicle of Higher Education, some education experts caution, "it could end up hurting disadvantaged students by diverting them to colleges where they're less likely to succeed, and that it could provide free tuition to those who can already afford it."

