EDITORIAL: There's a price to pay for free college

My wife Yahlin is a screenwriter and her family’s from Taiwan. So she was understandably excited about China-born Chloé Zhao’s Academy Award win for Best Director and Nomadland’s corresponding win for Best Picture. When she urged me to write about Nomadland, I responded that I wouldn’t want to disappoint readers by failing to write about a movie none of them have seen. After all, The Atlantic called Nomadland “a movie that appeals to the four quadrants of the show-business apocalypse: menopausal women, people with life-threatening illnesses, people interested in poverty, and anyone with time on her hands who can’t find the remote.” But then I watched it. And, although I’m at least in the third quadrant, as usual, Yahlin was right.