newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

UK proposes new tariffs on U.S. wines and lobsters

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -Wine, chocolate and lobsters imported into Britain from the United States could face new tariffs under proposals from the British government to rebalance the list of goods it targets as part of an ongoing trade conflict around steel and aluminium. The administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump...

uk.investing.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lobsters#Wine#Uk Economy#Food Drink#Uk Economy#U S Businesses#U S Manufacturers#Eu#Reuters#The European Union#World Trade Organisation#Illegal Tariffs#Proposed Tariff Rates#Chocolate Imports#Goods#British Industry#Industries#United States#Customs Data#Britain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
TravelUS News and World Report

Ireland to Resume EU, UK and US Travel From Mid-July

DUBLIN (Reuters) -Ireland plans to adopt a COVID-19 certificate to help citizens move more freely across the European Union from mid-July and will apply the same broad approach to arrivals from the United States and Britain, senior ministers said on Friday. Ireland now has the strictest travel curbs in the...
Worldperuzi.xyz

Australia presses the World Trade Organization on barley dispute with China

Australia moved ahead with a World Trade Organization case against Chinese tariffs on barley imports, as strains between the two countries showed little sign of abating. Trade Minister Dan Tehan said on Friday Canberra would ask the WTO to establish a dispute settlement panel to look at the case, the next step in a bid to get the tariffs declared illegal.
Worldalloaadvertiser.com

Sturgeon’s claim that UK Government not engaging on Australia trade deal ‘wrong’

Accusations from Scotland’s First Minister that the UK Government is not engaging with the devolved nations on a proposed trade deal with Australia are “simply wrong”, the Department for International Trade (DIT) said. At First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon said she felt Scotland was being “shut out” of...
EconomyBuilder

NLBMDA, NAHB Oppose Proposed Softwood Tariff Hike

The National Lumber and Building Material Dealers Association (NLBMDA) and the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) both issued statements in opposition to the Department of Commerce’s move to increase countervailing and antidumping duties on Canadian softwood lumber imports from 8.99% to 18.32% by the end of the year. “As...
TravelUS News and World Report

Ireland Adopts COVID Passport to Allow EU, UK and U.S. Travel From July 19

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland will adopt a COVID-19 certificate to help citizens move more freely across the European Union from July 19 and broadly apply the same approach to arrivals from the United States and Britain, Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Friday. Martin also confirmed that restaurants and bars...
EconomyThe Christian Science Monitor

Tradition on the half shell: Picking oysters in post-Brexit Britain

For eight generations, going back to the 1700s, Tom Haward’s family has been harvesting succulent oysters from the mud flats of Mersea Island. Located 75 miles northeast of London, the estuary island is known for its shellfish. The Hawards, who run an oyster bar in London and a small market...
Industryshepherdgazette.com

Meals and farming: the UK ponders decrease tariffs for larger requirements

This article is an on-site version of our Trade Secrets newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every Monday to Thursday. Hello from Brussels. Having been preoccupied with matters global and vaccine-related, we’re now catching up on local news, specifically the trade deal being negotiated between the UK and Australia. British journalists were heavily briefed last week that the UK was going to make a definite break with the EU stance on agriculture it inherited (despite our goading, we’re not claiming credit) and accede to Australian demands to reduce farm tariffs to zero, albeit over 15 years. Hold on, you say, the UK government promised its farmers that sensitive sectors would be protected. Well, those farmers can join the crowded “shouldn’t have trusted Boris Johnson” enclosure along with the British fishing industry, businesses in Northern Ireland, any company coping with technical barriers when exporting to the EU and a whole bunch of political and personal acquaintances. It’s not like they didn’t have literally decades of warning. Someone else was on about that yesterday apparently.
Economyinvesting.com

Analysis: Swiss to pay economic price for ditching EU treaty

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland will pay the price in lost exports, higher costs and diminished attractiveness as a business centre after deciding this week to pull the plug on a draft treaty binding it more snugly to the European Union, its biggest trading partner. Popular concerns about yielding too much...
Agriculturecumbriacrack.com

Penrith MP concerned over ‘lack of scrutiny’ of Australia trade deal

A committee of MPs has written to the Government calling for clarification and scrutiny of the Australia trade agreement which it says is causing distress and concern in the farming community. The chairman of the House of Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee has today written to the...
Economythewestonforum.com

Majority of the Brexit aid fund – GrenzEcho

On Tuesday evening, the European Parliament’s Regional Policy Committee approved by a large majority the Arimont report on the so-called “Brexit Amendment Reserve”. This enabled the parliament negotiator, Pascal Aremont, European Parliament member from eastern Belgium (CSP-EPP), to bring the difficult negotiations to a “widely accepted, cross-party outcome” in the EU Parliament, it was said.
Economythegirlsun.com

Brexit bonanza! Truss must ignore critics with ‘vested interests’ to strike Australia deal

Liz Truss shuts down host over UK-Australia trade deal. And Leigh Evans, editor-in-chief with Facts4EU, has urged critics – not least those in the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) – to reflect on the overt “hostility” of the EU towards the UK when considering the benefits of strengthened trade links with third countries. And he furthermore urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to play hardball by cutting the proposed 15-year period during over which a deal would be phased in to just seven.
EconomyUS News and World Report

Last EU Parliaments Set to Back Recovery Fund, First EU Debt Issue in Mid-June

BRUSSELS/VIENNA (Reuters) - The last parliaments in the European Union were set on Thursday to back the ratification of a law raising national guarantees to the EU budget, paving the way for the bloc to start borrowing within weeks for its 750 billion-euro post-pandemic recovery. Austria and Poland's parliaments were...
EconomyBloomberg

EU Watchdogs, Greener Economy, China-U.S. Trade Talk: Eco Day

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:. Top banking watchdogs are warning European Union lenders to stop resisting new rules or risk...
Foreign Policyommcomnews.com

US, China Trade Negotiators Hold Talks

Beijing/Washington: US and Chinese trade negotiators on Thursday held talks over the two countries’ ongoing trade dispute for the first time since American President Joe Biden took office in January. The new US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai and China’s Vice Premier Liu He spoke on Thursday, both sides have...
EconomyUS News and World Report

'Now or Never' for WTO Reform, Britain to Tell G7 Allies

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will tell G7 allies that it is "now or never" for the World Trade Organization to reform and strengthen its rulebook to stop global trade fragmenting. Trade minister Liz Truss will on Thursday and Friday host a virtual meeting of G7 trade ministers, joined by WTO...