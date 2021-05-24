Masi explains why Deledda was allowed to race despite failing to qualify

After a very difficult Saturday practice the Williams Racing Team would come away from qualifying lifted by the perfiormances of their drivers, in particular George Russell. After qualifying George and Nicholas would finish in 15th and 18th. Having crashed his car in the final practice and to come out and produce a performance that was the best from his car was a good effort from Nicholas. As for George he delivered again making it into the second period of qualifying. Sundays race is going to be difficult but it would be great if somehow the team could achieve a memorable result in what will be their 750th.