Masi explains why Deledda was allowed to race despite failing to qualify
FIA race director Michael Masi has shed some light on why Alessio Deledda was allowed to start last weekend’s Formula 2 races despite failing to qualify for them. The HWA driver did not meet the requirement to lap within 107% of the quickest time during his qualifying session. However after meeting with team manage Nicola Palarchi, the stewards declared Deledda would be allowed to take part in all three of the weekends’ races.www.racefans.net